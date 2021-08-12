Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Is the Seventh Day an Eternal Day?

creation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people object to a literal Creation Week by claiming that the seventh day on which God rested was not an ordinary day. An interpretation of Scripture which contradicts other statements of Scripture must be wrong. Scripture points clearly to a six-day creation. This episode was produced by Joseph Darnell...

creation.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmi Usa#Creation Com#Enewsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
Religionguideposts.org

The Power of Adding Just One Word to Your Prayers

A friend of mine is a retired schoolteacher. She once told me that one of her grade school students would come to school every day with glasses so dirty she wondered how he could see anything. So, one day, she asked for his glasses and cleaned them. When he put them back on, his eyes widened, and he exclaimed, “Wow!”
ReligionMacomb Daily

New book examines Sting’s enduring Catholic imagination

Back in 2000, sociologist Andrew Greeley wrote a book called “The Catholic Imagination,” in which he looked at the enduring power of Catholic stories, images and sensibilities in shaping the experiences of artists through the ages — from the 16th-century Italian sculptor Bernini to the film director Martin Scorsese. Now...
Religionallongeorgia.com

Drowning in the Psalms

Overwhelmed, anxious, swamped, overworked, underappreciated, depressed, rejected, disgraced, lonely…do any of these words describe you? If you are drowning in a deluge of demands? You are not alone. I always know that the week I start back to school will be the most hectic week of my whole year. Somehow though, I forget from year to year just how overwhelming it can be.
Religioncreation.com

Replenish the earth

Were Adam and Eve supposed to fill the planet with their descendants—or to refill it?. “And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth … .” (Genesis 1:28a, KJV) CMI’s speakers have noticed of late that in spite of the overwhelming array...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
ReligionBelief.Net

How to Fast According to the Bible

Chances are you are among the massive majority of Christians who rarely or never fast. It’s not because you haven’t read your Bible, or heard about the power of fasting, or that you don't genuinely want to do it. It's more likely that you simply don't know how to, or if it even should be done.
ReligionBelief.Net

Top Searched Bible Verses During the COVID-19 Pandemic

We are living in a time of uncertainty. Whether it concerns the global pandemic, your health, finances, the economy, or relationships, much of what is ahead of us in life remains uncertain. During the pandemic, many people have turned to Bible verses for strength and encouragement. YouVersion, responsible for one of the most popular Bible Apps, reported an 80 percent increase in search during the pandemic, totaling 600 million worldwide. Some of the top-searched verses not only addressed fear but also healing and justice.
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Woman Comes Up with Genius Revenge on Her Noisy Neighbors

A mother, unsatisfied with her neighbor's rude behavior, decided she had enough. She took to their holiday home, intent on merciless payback. A 37-year-old woman, Heather Minshull, shared a TikTok video in which she took vengeance against her rowdy neighbors. Throwing bread on their caravan roof, this mother was gleefully delighted by her actions.
Religionpontiacdailyleader.com

Pastor's Corner: Finding joy through Christ Jesus

One of my favorite weeks of the summer is during our Vacation Bible School (VBS). This is always a special week on the church calendar as we get to plan and dedicate an entire week that is for the children of the community. The church is filled with exuberance and joy on this week as the kids have all sorts of activities that make for a fun week. I have personally been part of VBS weeks at a few different churches over my years and it seems that the teens and adults that run the week have as much fun as the children.
ReligionCedar Valley Daily Times

Pastor’s Pen

Harry Truman once wrote to his daughter, Margaret, that to be President one could not be his own mentor, one could not live by the Sermon on the Mount to be successful, so he probably wouldn’t be but, “I am having a lot of fun trying the opposite approach!”. In...
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.

Comments / 0

Community Policy