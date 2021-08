Piers Morgan has today (17 August) been shortlisted for a National Television Award.It comes just months after he left Good Morning Britain in March following his controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.Morgan stepped down as an anchor on the show after six years. The move came as Ofcom confirmed it was investigating comments Morgan made about the Duchess of Sussex following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey – including that he “didn’t believe a word” she said about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal.“I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said... I wouldn’t...