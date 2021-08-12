Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Stephen Michael Smerker

By Karla Pomeroy
wyodaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Michael Smerker, 53, passed away August 3, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming. Stephen was born January 29, 1968 in Lakewood, California to Steve and Betty Smerker. He grew up in Southern California and was baptized as a Christian at 9 years old. Stephen lost his mother when he was 12. After Schooling, he went into the military to serve his country. After his service, Stephen pursued his relationship with Jesus Christ. In 2010 he moved to Worland to be closer to his sister and her family. He also wanted to further explore and experience Wyoming life. In 2013 he met his future wife. In 2014 they moved to Riverton for 5 years before coming back to Worland where he felt more at home. He married his fiancé Andrea Brown March 1, 2021. Stephen loved prospecting and fishing for trout with his friends.

www.wyodaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephen Michael#Schooling#James Ray#Christian#Funeral Services
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy