Pennsylvania CareerLink® Montgomery County Celebrates Grand Reopening of its Norristown Location

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN, PA – The Pennsylvania CareerLink® Montgomery County, a proud partner of the American Job Center Network, celebrated its grand reopening today during a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Department of Labor and Industry and the Montgomery County Commissioners. PA CareerLink® Montgomery County continues to be a resource for those seeking help with finding employment and job training.

