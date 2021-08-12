MCSO responds to domestic resulting in murder-suicide

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation last Thursday night on Johnson Road after receiving a 911 call citing the involvement of a weapon. Upon arrival, a deputy found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds in the bedroom area of the home. Deputy found no other persons in the home. A family member arrived on the scene at the same time as the deputy and said that he had been on the phone with his brother when he heard his brother and his girlfriend arguing. He said that after hearing one shot his brother apologized to him for what he had done and then heard another gunshot.