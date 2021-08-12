Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon County, NC

MCSO responds to domestic resulting in murder-suicide

By Macon County News
themaconcountynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Macon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation last Thursday night on Johnson Road after receiving a 911 call citing the involvement of a weapon. Upon arrival, a deputy found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds in the bedroom area of the home. Deputy found no other persons in the home. A family member arrived on the scene at the same time as the deputy and said that he had been on the phone with his brother when he heard his brother and his girlfriend arguing. He said that after hearing one shot his brother apologized to him for what he had done and then heard another gunshot.

themaconcountynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, NC
County
Macon County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Mcso#Ems#Sheriff Holland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy