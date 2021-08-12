Cancel
Holdenville, OK

Service Thursday for Bud Keesee

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Earl “Bud” Keesee was born June 14, 1943 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Kenneth and Willie Mae Keesee. He passed on August 10, 2021. Bud was a longtime Holdenville resident, graduating from the Holdenville High School Class of 1961. Following high school, he attended Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton. However, Bud’s main focus was always outside on the land and out of the classroom. He worked in farming and agriculture but found his passion training bird dogs and horses. He spent many years as the owner of Keesee Kennels developing animals for some of the most storied field trials in the nation. He spent time in Florida managing the famous Dixie Plantation. In his younger years, he showed steers in 4-H and FFA and spent time rodeoing, specifically calf roping and steer roping.

