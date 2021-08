Personally I do not believe there is liberty and justice for all in the American judicial system. However, one day I believe it will happen. When the Pledge of Allegiance was written, we as a nation cannot say there was liberty and justice for all. I hope that changes will happen in this nation where every man, woman and children can honestly recite the pledge with conviction and truth. There are too many inequalities and inequities in the life of this nation; not to forget its history.