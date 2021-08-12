Cancel
Cheshire, CT

Dr. Richard Joseph Bisson

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESHIRE – Friday, August 6th, Dr. Richard Joseph Bisson DDS, 84, of Cheshire, Conn., peacefully succumbed to a terminal case of Leukemia in his home. Richard was born on July 3rd, 1937, and was raised in Barre, Vt., to dairy farmers Ernest and Yvonne Bisson. Fitting for someone born so close to July 4th, Richard was a fiercely independent spirit. As the baby in a family with six older siblings, he learned to grab people’s attention with humor, a skill he retained throughout his life. And while Richard brought levity to the hard work of dairy farming and later dentistry, there is no doubt he loved the challenge and routine of work itself.

