Grady InternViews: Hallie Turner

This is part of a series where we ask Grady College students to describe their summer internship experience. This summer I was blessed with the opportunity to obtain two internships. For the first seven weeks of the summer, I was a Congressional Intern with Congressman Austin Scott in Washington D.C. I lived right across the street from the Senate, and I enjoyed an easy commute. My day would start with the typical intern duties of making sure the office was set and ready for the day. Then I would turn on the phone lines for the countless calls that I would answer to converse with constituents of the eighth district of Georgia. While the phone rang throughout the day, I also had many press projects. Depending on what event and or holiday we would have coming up, I would design a graphic for it. After the congressman finished speaking with the press, I would clip the interviews and send them over to our Press Secretary to post to our social media platforms. Once that was complete, I would go through and do our Press Memos. This included research of all the articles that were posted in the last 24-48 hours that mentioned Congressman Scott, the Georgia Delegation, health, agriculture and economic development that was occurring in the district. If there was something pressing that week that needed to be sent out for immediate release, I would sit with the Press Secretary and craft a press release. For the second part of the summer, I am an intern with The Joy FM radio station. I am looking forward to this opportunity and building on my reporting skills. A typical day is sitting on the radio segments that go live throughout the day.