Cheshire, CT

Steven M. LeClaire

By EDITORIALS
Chesire Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESHIRE – Steven M. LeClaire, 61, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at MidState Medical Center. He was husband of 38 years to Louise (Anderson) LeClaire. Steve was born on October 26, 1959 in Beverly, Mass., son of Pauline (Porter) LeClaire and the late Rene LeClaire. He met the love of his life at Beverly High School and they were together ever since. After graduating high school, Steve proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Steve worked most recently for EMC Corp., where he was a Certified Master Black Belt Instructor of Lean Six Sigma, a statistics-based problem-solving methodology which uses a team-focused approach to improving performance by eliminating waste and defects. He wrote the training program for all EMC employees, and travelled the world instructing and mentoring staff. He was also a guest lecturer at Boston University’s Six Sigma program.

cheshireherald.com

