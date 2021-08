He’s 98 now and as active as they let him be. He’s been a doer all his life and still seeks to stay that way, but at his age, opportunities are limited. As Satchel Paige said, “Don’t slow down, something might be gaining on you.” Andy Trinkaus embodies the aggressive productivity that the Greatest Generation displayed at a time when our country needed it most. Not many of them are left now, but I remember them-and maybe you do too. He still comes in for coffee at my shop most mornings, and was musing about an older high school friend the other day. He wondered if he might still be alive.