Morning Macro Saved by a Shirt! And Beach Nesting Bird Survival or the Lack Thereof ...

Which of today’s juvie Osprey flight shots is the stronger? Please leave a comment and let us know why you made your choice. Not much. I drove down to the Fish Store in Bayport to get some flounder filets and a dozen and a half Little-necked clams on the half shell for dinner. Alissa and Ajiniyaz and I enjoyed the meal greatly. Today is Saturday 14 August 2021. Again, I will be doing some serious relaxing today. And if it clouds over early, I may take a walk in the woods at Avalon Nature Preserve in Stony Brook. There are just three slots left on the Homer/Kachemak Bay Bald Eagle IPTs, two on the first trip, one on the second. Scroll down a bit for Info on the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge/East Pond Shorebird In-the-Field Workshops. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day.