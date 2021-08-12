Cancel
Morning Macro Saved by a Shirt! And Beach Nesting Bird Survival or the Lack Thereof ...

birdsasart-blog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe did well on Wednesday morning despite the south wind as I came up with a new strategy for photographing the feeding terns on mornings with less than ideal conditions: a south wind and clear skies … Wednesday afternoon was looking good. You cannot get into Nickerson until after 6pm if you are not a Nassau County resident (even though the entry booths close at 5pm). The nearest that I can figure is that non-Nassau County residents might spread COVID between the hours of 5 and 6pm, but that after 6pm studies have shown that Nassau County residents will not spread COVID at the beach. Not to mention that the chances of catching COVID at the beach on a windy day are far less than 0.000000000001% …

www.birdsasart-blog.com

Petsbirdsasart-blog.com

The JBWR In-the-Field Sessions. On Sitting Still. And Juvie Osprey Post-Processing/Topaz Sharpen AI Lessons

Which of today’s juvie Osprey flight shots is the stronger? Please leave a comment and let us know why you made your choice. Not much. I drove down to the Fish Store in Bayport to get some flounder filets and a dozen and a half Little-necked clams on the half shell for dinner. Alissa and Ajiniyaz and I enjoyed the meal greatly. Today is Saturday 14 August 2021. Again, I will be doing some serious relaxing today. And if it clouds over early, I may take a walk in the woods at Avalon Nature Preserve in Stony Brook. There are just three slots left on the Homer/Kachemak Bay Bald Eagle IPTs, two on the first trip, one on the second. Scroll down a bit for Info on the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge/East Pond Shorebird In-the-Field Workshops. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day.
Photographybirdsasart-blog.com

JBWR August 2021 Goal: Better These Six Images

Which of today’s six featured shorebird images is the strongest? All are invited to leave a comment and let us know why you made your choice. It was delightfully cool at Nickerson Beach early on the morning of Sunday 15 August 2021. And the photography was pretty good as well with the brisk north wind. I did lots of blurs when it was cloudy, and then went down to the surf for flight and skimmers skimming when the sun came out. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day.
Lifestylebirdsasart-blog.com

Cloudy Day American Oystercatchers Brightness Question

I was glad to learn that the Homer Bald Eagle IPT is a near sell-out. There is just one slot left on each segment. Today is Monday 16 August 2021. Nickerson was good again on Monday morning. It was sunny at first with a northeast wind, followed by increasing cloudiness. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
EconomyPopculture

Watch: Giant Cargo Ship Crimson Polaris Snaps in Half After Japanese Port Accident

A massive cargo ship snapped in half while anchored just off the northeastern coast of Japan on Thursday, but thankfully there were no casualties. The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris suffered an accidental split that widened until the whole ship split, according to a report by Reuters. The Japanese Coast Guard helped to evacuate the ship safely.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
Softwaregamingideology.com

Millions will be blocked tomorrow for Word, Outlook and Powerpoint, warns Microsoft

Microsoft 365 users risk losing access to the subscription service’s hugely popular suite of apps, including Microsoft Word, Outlook, Powerpoint, and more. That’s because Microsoft no longer supports its Internet Explorer 11 or original Microsoft Edge browsers. Anyone still using these outdated apps won’t be able to access the online version of Word, Powerpoint, and others included with their subscription.
Orleans, MAWicked Local

The Bird Folks: Will osprey nest on top of the new pole next spring?

Good news stories, part two: Last week I wrote how about Stephanie from Wild Care treated the mites on the baby flycatchers in my nest box. I know that sounds creepy, but it actually wasn’t that bad, and the little birds are doing just fine. She also told me how to prevent the same thing from happening again next year. I’ll pass that info on to everyone else in a future column, but now it’s on to my other favorite story of the summer.
WildlifeVictoria Advocate

Nature Notes: Nesting season on the beach drawing to a close

We are at the tail end of the beach nesting season along the Upper Texas Coast. The Wilson’s plover are beginning to make their way south to their wintering grounds. At the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, we are studying the Wilson’s plover and least tern for our beach-nesting birds program.
Sunset Beach, NCBrunswick Beacon

Biologist scrutinizes alligator nest in Sunset Beach

A strange pile of refuse recently appeared on a property line between two neighbors in Sunset Beach. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please contact...
Swimming & SurfingLongboat Observer

Longboat, Bird Key, Turtle Beach under no-swim advisories

A no-swim advisory was posted today for Longboat Key, Turtle Beach and Bird Key Park following water sampling on Wednesday that indicated the presence of unsatisfactory levels of enterococcus bacteria. A follow-up sampling of water is planned on Friday. CHECK IT OUT: Red tide status map. The Florida Department of...
Ocean Park, WAchinookobserver.com

Birding: Our smallest plovers play a starring role on the beach

Small shorebirds or peeps are about the size of a sparrow at six to eight inches. Peeps are usually sandpipers, but we have small plovers too. Sandpipers have thin pointed bills that they use to repeatedly probe for prey as they walk. Plovers, on the hand, forage by running short distances and using their short stubby bills to pick prey off the surface. In addition, plovers have a neck band.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Using a large format pinhole camera to capture rural decay

Since the resurgence of film photography, there has been considerable interest in unique gear like pinhole cameras and large format cameras among experimental photographers. Still, not everyone would lug around either of these cameras for travel snaps. But, should you? What would it be like to do so?. Thankfully, we...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Google Nest Hub adds morning checklist to help kids get ready for school

Last year, Google announced a then-new feature called Family Bell that enabled users to set up bell reminders. The idea was that parents could set up these reminders to announce when tasks needed to be done, such as reminding their child to get ready for an online class. The company is back with an update to the feature that ties in its Nest Hub smart display.

