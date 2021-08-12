Morning Macro Saved by a Shirt! And Beach Nesting Bird Survival or the Lack Thereof ...
We did well on Wednesday morning despite the south wind as I came up with a new strategy for photographing the feeding terns on mornings with less than ideal conditions: a south wind and clear skies … Wednesday afternoon was looking good. You cannot get into Nickerson until after 6pm if you are not a Nassau County resident (even though the entry booths close at 5pm). The nearest that I can figure is that non-Nassau County residents might spread COVID between the hours of 5 and 6pm, but that after 6pm studies have shown that Nassau County residents will not spread COVID at the beach. Not to mention that the chances of catching COVID at the beach on a windy day are far less than 0.000000000001% …www.birdsasart-blog.com
Comments / 0