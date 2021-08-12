Cancel
Music

Joshua Redman, 'Facts'

By WBGO
wbgo.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacts, it can often seem nowadays, aren't what they used to be. That probably wasn't part of the rationale when tenor saxophonist Joshua Redman applied that title to this tune, recorded during the sessions for his excellent 2018 album Still Dreaming. And yet the idea of several fragmentary points of view is born out in the way that Redman's angular melody entwines with a countermelody by Ron Miles on cornet, as bassist Scott Colley and drummer Brian Blade percolate the groove. The song, which fully captivates without an improvised solo, appears on the forthcoming Relief: A Benefit for the Jazz Foundation of America's Musicians' Emergency Fund, alongside tracks by Charles Lloyd, Herbie Hancock and Cécile McLorin Salvant. In that sense, Redman's outtake fulfilled its noblest purpose — and if that isn't quite a fact, it should hold up as truth.

Tennisallaboutjazz.com

Dewey Redman, Bugpowder, Mario Pavone & Miles

Pianist Barney Mccall was a member of the Dewey Redman Quartet several years ago and he happened to record one of their gigs in Chicago. He didn't expect the audio quality would be much good so he forgot about it. Recently thought he gave it a listen, did some serious tweaking to the sound, et voila!—some never-heard-before Dewey. That's the feature this week. Sampled also are new releases from Buenos Aires drummer Andrés Elstein, the Dutch quartet Bugpowder digging into Ornette Coleman's book, Mario Pavone's "other" final recording, and Rhino Records' release of the late Miles Davis Group performing at Jazz ä Vienne in 1991. Lots of other great stuff too. Enjoy.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Joshua Radin | ‘The Ghost And The Wall’ | Review

Joshua Radin’s new album “The Ghost And The Wall,” released July 23 is filled with soul and lyrics that bind listeners to his storytelling, something his music has been known for in the past. With ten impressive tracks, Radin’s new album follows his previous release “Covers, Vol. 1” more than a year later. Written during the trials of this past year, Radin showcases his inexcusable talent for meaningful songwriting.
Musicwrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP AND BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 8/15/2021

Good morning and welcome to another session of the get together. I’ve got a whole bunch of brand new material to share with you. Hope that you will enjoy the selections that I have chosen. BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans, Alvin Queen, Mal Waldron, George Duvivier, Duke...
Musicwbgo.org

Take Five: The Cookers Regroup, and Andrew Cyrille Brings the News

The Cookers: George Cables, Billy Hart, Donald Harrison, Eddie Henderson, David Weiss, Billy Harper, Cecil McBee. The Cookers, "Traveling Lady" Look Out! is a fitting title for the forthcoming sixth studio album by The Cookers, who could rival any superhero squad for extraordinary powers, esprit de corps, and a burning sense of purpose. The all-star group — with Eddie Henderson and David Weiss on trumpets, Billy Harper and Donald Harrison on saxophones, George Cables on piano, Cecil McBee on bass and Billy Hart on drums — has several centuries' worth of collective wisdom and more than a decade on the odometer as a working unit. As we recently learned, it also has two NEA Jazz Masters in the ranks (surely not the last).
Bloomington, INclassical-music.com

Who is Joshua Bell?

At the time of writing Joshua Bell is 53 years old. He was born in December 1967 in the town of Bloomington, Indiana. Bell was just four years old when he first picked up a violin. Ten years later he made his concert debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra and Riccardo Muti. That means Bell will soon celebrate four decades on the concert stage.
Musicdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Superstar trumpeter Chris Botti opens Berks Jazz Fest

The honor of being chosen as the opening act of the 30th Anniversary Berks Jazz Festival in Reading, Pennsylvania, went to lyrical legend Chris Botti, who took the opportunity to showcase an international cast of magical musicians. “The number one reward for being invited back to the Berks is the...
MusicThrive Global

Joshua Red Uttech: “Be Patient”

Be Patient. This is not a race, and sometimes we forget that. I was once very impatient with my progress at guitar and really let it affect my attitude. I learned a great lesson about patience and perseverance by playing alongside some great musicians who paid their dues in the industry.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Size Effects: (Mostly New) Jazz for Big Bands and Orchestras, Part 4

In the early days of jazz, "Orchestra" was used to identify bands larger than a septet. Nowadays, jazz orchestras and big bands are much larger than that, like those we feature in our final installment of our mini-series dedicated to (mostly new and upcoming) releases by big bands and orchestras which can be found at the intersection of beauty, fun and mischief.
Musicwbgo.org

James Brandon Lewis Sows Raw Creativity on His Latest Album, 'Jesup Wagon'

Saxophonist James Brandon Lewis drew inspiration for his latest album, Jesup Wagon, from some deep history at ground level. The Jesup Wagon was a mobile teaching tool of the pioneering agricultural scientist and inventor George Washington Carver — a classroom on wheels used to instruct sharecroppers and farmers on best growing practices, often using raw materials. The outreach was so successful that it became a model for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.
Rock Musicwbgo.org

Lee Morgan's Most Dynamic Band is Revealed in Full on a Staggering New Boxed Set

Lee Morgan, the incandescent trumpeter, led one of the greatest bands of the early 1970s — a short-lived but multifaceted quintet, expansive in both attitude and approach. Featuring multi-reedist Bennie Maupin, pianist Harold Mabern, bassist Jymie Merritt and drummer Mickey Roker, this ensemble spent a productive weekend in Hermosa Beach, Calif, in the summer of 1970 — with Blue Note Records rolling tape. The resulting album, Live at the Lighthouse, spread four extended cuts across a double LP, opening a portal to the outer reaches of post-bop.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Anna Webber: Idiom

Award winning composer, saxophonist and flautist Anna Webber is a restless innovator and musical individualist. Her ninth release as a leader, the sublime and magnificent two-disc Idiom is an ambitious project which Webber pulls off brilliantly and with elegance. Five compositions from the "Idiom" series are represented here. Four are in a sparse trio setting while "Idiom VI," which fills the entire second disc, is with a large ensemble. Another one, "Idiom II," (not included here) appeared on Webber's Clockwise (Pi, 2019).
Pitchfork

Devendra Banhart / Noah Georgeson

Just recently, the avant-garde composer William Basinski let his Twitter followers know that “some jackass has put up a lame new-age piano track” on Spotify under his name. Note the adjective he chose to distance himself from the imposter: “new age,” a neutral description or an implicit insult, depending on who’s playing and who’s listening. At best, it’s an experimental genre with respected practitioners like Tony Scott and Suzanne Ciani; at worst, it’s ambient music’s foil—a kind of spiritual muzak for yogis and masseuses.
Musicwcbe.org

Remembering Grammy-Winning Folk Singer-Songwriter Nanci Griffith

NANCI GRIFFITH: (Singing) Rita was 16 years, hazel eyes and chestnut hair. She made the Woolworth counter shine. SIMON: This song, "Love At The Five And Dime," provided a huge top five country hit for Kathy Mattea, who, of course is one of the most celebrated names in country music and bluegrass. She's also, we're glad to say, a frequent guest host of the NPR music program Mountain Stage, produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Kathy Mattea joins us. Thanks so much for being with us.
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.

