Billy Idol Signs With Dark Horse, Announces New EP, Drops First Single

Billy Idol previews The Roadside, his first new music in seven years, with the first single from the EP, “Bitter Taste.” The track, recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic, finds Idol looking back at his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident, a crash that almost resulted in Idol losing a leg and left him unable to walk for nearly a year. “I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident,” Idol said in a statement. “Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of...