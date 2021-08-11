Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Billy Idol Signs With Dark Horse, Announces New EP, Drops First Single

By Music News
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Idol will release a new EP titled,The Roadside, on September 17th — and has already dropped the first single “Bitter Taste” via George Harrison's resurrected Dark Horse Records imprint now headed up by George's son, Dhani Harrison. The Roadside was produced by Butch Walker — best known for his work with Green Day and Weezer — with the album featuring Idol’s longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens.

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Stevens
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Dhani Harrison
Person
George Harrison
Person
Butch Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Horse Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Lewiston, IDkoze.com

Win Tickets To Billy Idol!

Nissan of Lewiston and Z-Rock 96 5 have your tickets to the Sold-Out Billy Idol show Thursday at Northern Quest. Listen for Back 2 Back Billy. Caller 4 will qualify to win. Qualify once per person. Must be 21 or older. Melissa will draw a winner at 3:00 on Tuesday.
Musicnowdecatur.com

For King & Country Announce New Single

After nine, #1 hits, and with “Amen” still on the AC charts, the brother duo of For King & Country is releasing a new single today (8-6.) In a press release, Joel and Luke Smallbone stated that “Relate” was about the “ongoing search for compassion and empathy amidst our differences.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Billy Idol Previews First New Music in Seven Years With ‘Bitter Taste’ Video

Billy Idol previews The Roadside, his first new music in seven years, with the first single from the EP, “Bitter Taste.” The track, recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic, finds Idol looking back at his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident, a crash that almost resulted in Idol losing a leg and left him unable to walk for nearly a year. “I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident,” Idol said in a statement. “Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of...
Rock Musiciconvsicon.com

BILLY IDOL To Release ‘The Roadside’ EP On September 17th Via Dark Horse Records

Rock legend Billy Idol is set to release a new EP, The Roadside—his first new release in nearly seven years—on September 17th via Dark Horse Records. Produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer) and featuring Idol’s longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens, The Roadside was conceived, recorded, and mixed almost entirely under the shadow of the pandemic. Fans can pre-order The Roadside on CD, vinyl, and limited edition blue vinyl here, with autographed copies available while they last.
Musicmetalinjection

Dark Folk Duo NYTT LAND Drop Haunting Single "Svartravn"

Nytt Land draws you into a melancholic and dark atmosphere with their new single "Svartravn". Self-described as Shamanic Dark Folk, Nytt Land employs very experimental vocal techniques reminiscent of Tibetan throat singing, with a primal stomping beat and traditional instrumentation that carries you through the bleak atmosphere of the track.
Rock MusicKerrang

Underøath announce new album Voyeurist; drop epic single Hallelujah

Following the release of surprise single Damn Excuses in July, Florida metalcore titans Underøath have announced details of a brand-new album, and shared another killer track. The band will be releasing new album Voyeurist in full on January 14, 2022 via Fearless Records, with guitarist Tim McTague explaining of its...
Musicmetalinjection

INTERNAL BLEEDING Drops New Single "Overthrow Creation"

Internal Bleeding is now streaming their new single "Overthrow Creation". The single is the band's first with vocalist Steve Worley, who joined in 2019. "I pushed in a few different directions with this one, and I hope it does justice to both the song and our fans," said Worley. "I can’t wait to lay down tracks for the next album."
Musichennemusic.com

Billy Idol streams new single Bitter Taste

Billy Idol is streaming a video for his single, “Bitter Taste”, from the newly-announced forthcoming EP “The Roadside.”. Idol’s first new release in nearly seven years sees the rocker reminiscing about his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident. “I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed...
Music1045wjjk.com

Check Out Billy Idol’s New Track And Video!

Billy Idol treated fans to a new track from his 4 song LP “The Roadside”………..The tune is titled “Bitter Taste” and it is all about the scariest moments of Billy’s life….including his near fatal motorcycle accident back in 1990….. The EP will be released September 17th…..Learn more about it by...
MusicNME

New Dirty Hit signings BLACKSTARKIDS share latest single and announce debut album

BLACKSTARKIDS, newly signed to Dirty Hit, have released their nostalgic new single ‘Juno’. You can take a listen to it below. The track comes along with a video directed by the band, and is inspired by the members’ experiences growing up in the 2000s. It was directed by the trio themselves, with Manny of alt-rap collective AG Club serving as director of photography.
MusicSan Francisco Weekly

Cold Beat Drops New Single: ‘Mandelbrot Fall’

Imagine centuries after human extinction, a colony of Martians lands on Earth and discovers a trove of ’80s synthpop records. They’re inspired to make their own music, and the result is a spectral derivative of synth-driven groups like Depeche Mode or New Order. That’s the vibe of Cold Beat’s new...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE DARKNESS Releases Brand New Single 'Motorheart'

British rockers THE DARKNESS have unleashed the first taste and title track of their forthcoming opus "Motorheart", out November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. Paying homage to a devoted sex robot, "Motorheart" growls, pounds and stomps with Rufus Taylor's drums, Frankie Poullain's bass and Justin and Dan Hawkins's guitars all turned up to 11, while Justin's trademark vocals soar to ever more earthquaking levels.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Angel Olsen Covers Billy Idol’s ‘Eyes Without a Face’ for ‘Aisles’ EP

Angel Olsen has released a cover of Billy Idol’s 1984 ballad “Eyes Without a Face.” Produced with Adam McDaniel, the cover takes a straightforward approach to the song, placing Olsen’s filtered voice against synths and bright guitar. “Eyes without a face, eyes without a face/Got no human grace, your eyes without a face,” she sings. The song will be featured on Olsen’s upcoming Aisles EP, out this Friday, August 20th. The project sees her departing from her usual folk and country-influenced songwriting in favor of Eighties covers. Besides “Eyes Without a Face,” other tracks included on the EP are Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” Orchestral...
Musiczapgossip.com

Lorde to drop new single Mood Ring

Lorde is set to release a new single called ‘Mood Ring’ today (17.08.21). The new track will mark the third song to be taken from the New Zealand pop star’s hotly-awaited third studio album, ‘Solar Power’, which arrives on Friday (20.08.21). ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ and the album’s title...
Musicmxdwn.com

Duran Duran Share New Anime Music Video for “More Joy!” Featuring CHAI

English new wave legends Duran Duran have teamed up with the Japanese experimental pop band CHAI for their latest single “More Joy!,” which is accompanied by a new animated music video directed by Melissa Ladybug. Thius single will be featured on the band’s upcoming studio album Future Past, out on October 22 via TAPE MODERN. Duran Duran previously released “Five Years” in January.
brooklynvegan.com

Interview: Ty Segall talks great new album ‘Harmonizer,’ Steve Albini, Def Leppard & lots more

One of the most prolific artists of the last decade, rivalling the output of Oh Sees and Robert Pollard, Ty Segall emerged from a two-year hibernation earlier this month, surprising the world with Harmonizer which he released to the world with no advance notice. (Read our review.) It's the first record he's made in his new Topanga Canyon studio (also called Harmonizer) and is very different from his last one, First Taste, which had him banishing guitars in favor of other stringed instruments like bouzouki, mandolin and koto.

Comments / 0

Community Policy