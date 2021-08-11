Letters to the Editor – August 11, 2021

This letter is from Safe Communities in regards to the Ted Foss law and is entitled, Give Law enforcement room to safely work. This is the first time I have written anything in direct reference to a deceased peace officer, and I do so with great respect to his memory. For those of you who are not aware, Theodore “Ted” Foss, was a Corporal for the MN State Patrol working the area of Rochester, MN on August 31st of 2000. Ted was on a traffic stop on I94 when he was struck and killed by a tractor trailer passing his traffic stop. After the incident the MN legislature passed a law that states, “when approaching and before passing an authorized emergency vehicle that is parked or otherwise stopped on or next to a street or highway having two or more lanes in the same direction, the driver of the vehicle shall safely move the vehicle to a lane away from the emergency vehicle.”