First Look: Afandi Sweets & Cafe
Afandi Sweets & Cafe opened on July 10 in the space previously occupied by River’s Edge Social at 6997 Chippewa St., in Lindenwood Park. Chef and owner Jwamer Rasheed is a third generation pastry chef from Kurdistan in Northern Iraq where his family’s business started. In 1918, Rasheed’s grandfather, Saie Rasheed, opened a bakery. “My grandfather had seven sons, all of them are pastry chefs. My dad established his bakery in 1962. It’s a family business, and this is my first location,” Rasheed said.www.saucemagazine.com
