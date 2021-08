Another two University of Iowa football player are officially in the NFL Hall of Fame as Duke Slater and Alex Karras were inducted on Saturday. Slater played at Iowa from 1918-1921 and made quite a name for himself. During his days with the Hawkeyes, Slater was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and an All-American tackle before he went on to be a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Slater would go on to play professionally in 1922, starting his career with the Milwaukee Badgers. He also played for the Rock Island Independents and the Chicago Cardinals until his career ended in 1931.