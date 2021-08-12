Cancel
Science

Microbiome Innovation for Metabolic Health.

Cover picture for the articleGut health and its impact on overall wellbeing are key drivers for today’s health-conscious consumers. ADM’s microbiome solutions are designed to help deliver on the demands of active consumers looking to improve metabolic health. Tap into ADM’s flexible, tailored health and wellness solutions, library of clinical studies and formulation expertise today.

The #1 Best Supplement For Gut Health, Says Dietitian

Whether you find yourself dealing with digestive problems or find yourself struggling with immune health issues, your gut health can affect practically the wellbeing of practically every part of your body. That's why it's so essential that you keep your gut healthy with the right mix of foods that support the growth of beneficial bacteria in your digestive tract.
Flavonoid Intake Linked with Cognitive Health

A new study has found that foods high in flavonoids may help lower risk of cognitive decline. “There is mounting evidence suggesting flavonoids are powerhouses when it comes to preventing your thinking skills from declining as you get older,” said study author Walter Willett, MD, DrPH, of Harvard University in Boston, MA, in a press release. “Our results are exciting because they show that making simple changes to your diet could help prevent cognitive decline.”
Protein and Brain Health: What to Know

Did you know that your brain is made mostly of water and fatty acids? It requires a steady stream of glucose for optimal function and energy, and it burns through a large amount of glucose on a daily basis. Although it prefers glucose over other fuels, it can run on short fat compounds when necessary.
A brain signal that coordinates thought with metabolism

In a brain structure called the hippocampus, sharp wave-ripples — oscillatory hallmarks of an ‘offline’ mode of cognitive processing — have been found to predict dips in glucose concentrations in the body. Manfred Hallschmid 0 &. Manfred Hallschmid is in the Department of Medical Psychology and Behavioural Neurobiology, University of...
RIH: The microbiome and your immune system

The microbiome is a collection of microorganisms within our genome that includes bacteria, fungi and viruses which work together to perform many important functions without us even having to think about. Trillions of microbes digest food to generate nutrients for host cells, synthesize vitamins, metabolize drugs, detoxify carcinogens, stimulate renewal of cells in the gut lining, and activate and support the immune system.
Microbiome-targeted diets that alter immune status

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. The results of a new prospective, randomized multi-omics study show that dietary interventions can produce robust and reproducible changes in the immune system, suggesting their potential to improve immune status as well as gut microbiome function. “The microbiome of industrialized populations has lost diversity compared to our ancestral microbiota, coincident with increasing rates of chronic inflammatory diseases,” states Justin Sonnenburg, a corresponding author of the study. “We were curious whether bringing back high levels of plant-based fibre or non-pathogenic food-associated microbes (that is, those in fermented foods) could positively impact the microbiome–immune axis in healthy adults,” he continues.
Why Curry Consumption Might Be Linked To Better Metabolic Health In Women Over 50

Become an expert in whole body health & healing. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) refers to a group of factors linked to an increased risk of heart disease and other serious health concerns, according to the NIH's National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. While there are a number of existing markers of metabolic health to consider, researchers continue to investigate ways to minimize potential risks.
A noncoding RNA modulator potentiates phenylalanine metabolism in mice

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Phenylketonuria is a classic example of the benefit of newborn metabolic screening: It is a single-gene disease that can be detected at birth, and its neurological effects can be prevented by dietary therapy. Unfortunately, this is not always straightforward because the disease-causing mutations in phenylalanine hydroxylase vary between patients and affect the severity of the phenotype, such that some patients' symptoms do not fully respond to the available interventions. Li et al. identified two long noncoding RNAs, one in mice and one in humans, that interact with phenylalanine hydroxylase and modulate its function (see the Perspective by Ben-Tov Perry and Ulitsky). Administration of modified RNAs mimicking their effects ameliorated the disease phenotype in mouse models of phenylketonuria.
Mastering the Microbiome: Treating Disease with Bacteria

The microbiome field is at an inflection point. The concept of using bacteria to treat a host of common diseases looks poised to deliver clinical results, even though the concept still has to win over some skeptics. With research in drug development thriving in areas from neurodegenerative diseases to skin disorders to antibacterial resistant infections, the promise of the microbiome is growing rapidly in both academic labs and industry.
Enzyme treatment of skin samples improves microbiome analysis

Healthy skin has a bacterial shield to protect against germs: the microbiome. This complex assembly of microorganisms was previously believed to be difficult to decipher. A team of researchers has now succeeded in using the enzyme benzonase to identify the living bacteria in skin swabs through sequencing. Their method opens up new possibilities for diagnosis and treatment in dermatology.
Researchers track how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Beneficial bacteria in the gut microbiome use different means to transmit from one person to another which impacts their abundance in the gut and the functions they provide, new research has found. This novel research, by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, used genetic sequencing to shed new light on...
In Her Own Words: Dr. Alexandra Sowa creates a DTC metabolic health firm

As we continue to struggle with Covid-19 and its variances, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. Dr. Alexandra Sowa, who specializes in obesity medicine, knew her patients were among the high-risk population for contracting Covid. "The pandemic transformed my practice years...
Innovaccer Unveils the Innovation Accelerator Program with 14 Digital Health Innovators

– Today, Innovaccer Inc. launched the Innovation Accelerator program, an exciting new partner and marketplace ecosystem aimed at helping digital health innovators rapidly create breakthrough clinical, financial, and operational solutions through the power of the Innovaccer Health Cloud. – The Innovation Accelerator program empowers partners and digital health innovators to...
Economic Burden of Cardiorenal Metabolic Syndrome

A panel of experts led by Neil Minkoff, MD, discuss health care resource utilization and economic burden associated with cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. Neil Minkoff, MD: Having been a primary care doctor and looking at this from both a hospital network point of view and from a payer lens, these tend to be complicated patients who have a tremendous amount of resource utilization. It’s difficult to say that health care research utilization should be at an average level for patients who have some combination of renal dysfunction, CHF [congestive heart failure], and metabolic dysfunction and diabetes, but they shouldn’t be uncontrolled either. The things that we would be looking at would be ED [emergency department] and hospitalization rates. I’m not sure if dialysis rates are an appropriate measure of this or if they are just another way of managing the most complex patients. I don’t know if that’s a fair outcome to be looking at. One of the other truths is that combining these things dramatically increases the risk of inappropriate hospitalizations. That doesn’t mean that the patient did not need to be hospitalized at that moment. It means it was more preventable, either with more longitudinal care or more aggressive care in the outpatient sphere. I’m not convinced. I don’t believe that we’ve done a great job on the payer side of transitioning from disease state management or control—looking at a condition, to even metabolic syndrome, which is more of the cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. There’s work to be done to remove some of those barriers. When you guys are in your clinics, do you measure hospitalization rate? When you do so, is it in aggregate, or are you just looking at hospitalizations as an outcome on a per patient level?
How fermented foods may alter your microbiome and improve your health

Fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut and kombucha have long been dietary staples in many parts of the world. Indeed, for thousands of years, different cultures relied on fermentation to produce bread and cheese, preserve meats and vegetables, and enhance the flavors and textures of many foods. Now scientists are...

