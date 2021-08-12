Alachua County Seeks Public Input for Local Housing Assistance Plan
The Alachua County Housing Programs Office is seeking comments and recommendations for the Local Housing Assistance Plan (LHAP). When finalized, the LHAP will summarize affordable housing priorities, planned activities, and funding levels for three years, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024. The plan will govern State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Program activities. The deadline for comments on the LHAP is September 9, 2021.alachuacounty.us
