Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua, FL

Alachua County Seeks Public Input for Local Housing Assistance Plan

alachuacounty.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alachua County Housing Programs Office is seeking comments and recommendations for the Local Housing Assistance Plan (LHAP). When finalized, the LHAP will summarize affordable housing priorities, planned activities, and funding levels for three years, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024. The plan will govern State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Program activities. The deadline for comments on the LHAP is September 9, 2021.

alachuacounty.us

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
Alachua, FL
Government
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Assistance#Ahac#Lhap Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 1

Community Policy