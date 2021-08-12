Wainwright reaches mark against Pirates/Burnes K’s Cubs/Field of Dreams game tonight
The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 last night at PNC Park. Adam Wainwright pitched a complete game shutout and became the first Cardinals pitcher since Grover Cleveland Alexander in 1927 to do so without allowing a walk. The Pirates managed just two hits, with first baseman Colin Moran collecting both. Wil Crowe started for the Pirates, and allowed one run on four hits while pitching into the fifth inning.butlerradio.com
