Wainwright reaches mark against Pirates/Burnes K’s Cubs/Field of Dreams game tonight

The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 last night to open a three-game series at PNC Park. It was the Pirates sixth straight loss. Hoy Park hit his first Major League home run for the Bucs in the fourth inning. Park was acquired from the New York Yankees in the trade for reliever Clay Holmes. The Pirates managed just that lone hit off Cardinals starter J.A. Happ and three relievers. Steven Brault allowed two runs on five hits over five innings He did not walk a batter and struck out six, but still took the loss.