Court says closure case moot
A federal appellate court ruled Tuesday that the county's lawsuit over state COVID-19 restrictions was moot, but the lawyers challenging the restrictions vow a further fight. The ruling, written by Judge Patty Shwartz of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, found that, because orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf and the secretary of health had expired, the Legislature terminated Wolf's disaster declaration, and no state official has indicated they intend to issue new orders. No legal remedy existed, and, as such, the court cannot rule on the merits of the case.www.thecranberryeagle.com
