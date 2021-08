JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Greensburg contractor is facing extortion and theft charges after police say he demanded a woman pay a hefty reward for savings bonds she was missing. North Huntingdon Police say the victim’s cooperation helped lead to the arrest of Craig Gordon in a case of greed disguised as goodwill. The victim says she discovered her’s and her daughter’s savings bonds missing from her North Huntingdon home. “She was contacted via Facebook by a person who identified himself as Craig Gordon saying he’d found these savings bonds and that he was looking to return them,” said North Huntingdon Detective...