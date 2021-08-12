Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montclair, NJ

Generous Donor to Give $100 To First 50 To Register for Montclair Vaccine Event

By Baristanet Staff
baristanet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontclair, NJ – The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence (MFEE) has partnered with other local organizations to host a Back to School Covid-19 Vaccination event on August 29th, 2021 at Wally Choice Community Center, 49 Maple Avenue, from 12pm – 4pm. Essex County will provide three vaccines: Pfizer (for ages 12 and older), and Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for those 18 and up. Pre-registration is encouraged, and walk-ins are also welcome. Thanks to a very generous donor, the first 50 people who register to be vaccinated at the event will be eligible to receive $100 with proof of full vaccination! Register in English: https://bit.ly/Aug29MFEECovidVaccination or Spanish: https://bit.ly/29deagosto_VacunasContraCovid.

baristanet.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essex County, NJ
Society
Montclair, NJ
Health
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Society
County
Essex County, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Health And Safety#Montclair Vaccine Event#Spanish#Fourth Ward#The Montclair Sentinels#Montclair Cobras#Police#Mpd#Black And Brown Community#Community Health Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 1

Community Policy