Generous Donor to Give $100 To First 50 To Register for Montclair Vaccine Event

Montclair, NJ – The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence (MFEE) has partnered with other local organizations to host a Back to School Covid-19 Vaccination event on August 29th, 2021 at Wally Choice Community Center, 49 Maple Avenue, from 12pm – 4pm. Essex County will provide three vaccines: Pfizer (for ages 12 and older), and Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for those 18 and up. Pre-registration is encouraged, and walk-ins are also welcome. Thanks to a very generous donor, the first 50 people who register to be vaccinated at the event will be eligible to receive $100 with proof of full vaccination! Register in English: https://bit.ly/Aug29MFEECovidVaccination or Spanish: https://bit.ly/29deagosto_VacunasContraCovid.