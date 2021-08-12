Cancel
Sorry, Replacements fans: Another box set is coming based on their 1981 debut

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Replacements' three most commercially viable albums received the deluxe-edition reissue treatment, now comes a box set version of what was probably always their record least likely to succeed — and thus it's one of their hardcore fans' favorites. Rhino/Warner Records has announced plans for a four-CD/one-LP version of...

www.arcamax.com

Tommy Stinson
Dave Edmunds
#Box Set#The Replacements#Rhino Warner Records#Twin Tone Records#St Entry#Startribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Replacements announce ‘Sorry Ma’ 40th anniversary deluxe edition

Rhino is celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Replacements’ debut album, Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash, on October 22nd. The deluxe edition will be available as a 4 CD/1 LP set that offers a remarkable document of The Replacements’ formative years. Sixty-seven of the 100 tracks have never been released before, including the first demos the band recorded in early 1980, as well as a professionally captured concert from January 1981. Along with a newly remastered version of the original album, it also uncovers many unreleased rough mixes, alternate takes, and demos from the band’s first 18 months together. The LP included in the set, titled Deliberate Noise, presents an alternate version of the original album using these previously unreleased tracks.
The Replacements Celebrate 40 Years of ‘Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash’ With Deluxe Box Set

The Replacements’ 1981 Twin/Tone Records debut, Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash, heralded the Minneapolis-based band’s competing tendencies toward indelible genius and reckless abandon. The ’Mats’ legendary founding line-up – lead singer/songwriter and guitarist Paul Westerberg, drummer Chris Mars, and brothers Bob and Tommy Stinson (lead guitar and bass respectively) – unleashed a thrilling, dynamic sound on the album with now-classic songs like “Takin’ A Ride,” “Shiftless When Idle,” and “Customer.”
