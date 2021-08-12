DeSantis expands antibody treatment for COVID-19

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state is setting up a mobile response unit and bringing in more monoclonal antibody treatments such as the drug Regeneron to the state. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday from Jacksonville with Department of Health and Emergency Management officials, DeSantis said the mobile unit will be based in Northeast Florida to help supply the treatment to both unvaccinated and vaccinated people who can most benefit from the treatment at the early stages after finding out they have tested positive for COVID-19.