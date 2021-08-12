Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

DeSantis expands antibody treatment for COVID-19

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state is setting up a mobile response unit and bringing in more monoclonal antibody treatments such as the drug Regeneron to the state. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday from Jacksonville with Department of Health and Emergency Management officials, DeSantis said the mobile unit will be based in Northeast Florida to help supply the treatment to both unvaccinated and vaccinated people who can most benefit from the treatment at the early stages after finding out they have tested positive for COVID-19.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mobile#Regeneron#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin—we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Florida Gov. DeSantis deploys COVID-19 antibody 'rapid response unit'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized a "rapid response unit" this week to administer monoclonal antibody treatments to state residents infected with COVID-19. The rapid response unit is based in Jacksonville. Additionally, DeSantis is deploying "strike teams" to administer treatments to vulnerable populations at the state’s long-term care facilities. "This is...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

DeSantis unveils monoclonal antibody centers in Florida COVID-19 battle

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has unveiled a set of monoclonal antibody centers to help in the battle against surging COVID-19 cases in the state. In a statement on Thursday, DeSantis shared the state has opened a monoclonal antibody center in Jacksonville, saying that state officials will explore adding other long-term locations outside of Jacksonville.
Pennsylvania Statebctv.org

PA Sets Vaccine Requirements for Health-Care Workers

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has announced an expectation that 80% of nursing-home staff in the Commonwealth be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1. Thursday’s announcement comes just a few days after Gov. Tom Wolf announced workers in all state health-care facilities and high-risk congregate-care facilities are required to be fully vaccinated by Sep. 7.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

Washington state promotes 3rd vaccine dose for ‘vulnerable’

OLYMPIA — The state Department of Health is recommending people with weakened immune systems get a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as the delta variant surges in the U.S. The state's recommendation comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that immunocompromised Americans can...
Healthbeavercountyradio.com

Department of Health: Feds Approve Additional Dose of Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine for Immunocompromised People

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that immunocompromised individuals who are fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna are able to receive an additional dose. The notification follows recommendations announced Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
Public Healthmontanarightnow.com

Ron DeSantis' 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been seen as a champion of fighting Covid-19 by Republicans — despite extreme surges in the state. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explores how, beyond the human toll, DeSantis's approach to the virus could also hurt his presidential chances in 2024.
Florida Statealachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Expanded Monoclonal Antibody Access in Florida with New Monoclonal Antibody Centers

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is increasing the availability of monoclonal antibody therapies by opening a rapid response unit to administer this lifesaving treatment in Jacksonville. In the coming days, the state will be exploring an additional long-term location at the Jacksonville Public Library, as well as other locations throughout the state.
Jacksonville, FLClick10.com

DeSantis sets plan for Regeneron monoclonal antibodies to fight COVID-19

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out a new state treatment plan to help fight COVID-19, announcing Thursday that the state will start dispensing Regeneron monoclonal antibodies through mobile clinics. DeSantis made the announcement in Jacksonville, which has been particularly hard hit by the delta variant, but he curiously didn’t say...
Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

Gov. DeSantis Announces Additional Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Center at Camping World Stadium

In an effort to reduce hospital admissions throughout Central Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday, an additional center providing Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatments at Camping World Stadium. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said "monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens...
Healthsewaneemessenger.com

Tennessee Department of Health Offering Third Dose of mRNA Vaccine

NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Department of Health is acting upon recent guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding an additional dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals. On August 13, the CDC accepted ACIP...
Buncombe County, NCMountain Xpress

N.C. DHHS urges immunocompromised to get COVID-19 vaccine booster

North Carolinians who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines can now begin receiving an additional dose to better protect themselves from COVID-19, according to a North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announcement on Aug. 16. The N.C. Department of Health and Human...
IndustryWYSH AM 1380

TDH to provide 3rd dose of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

(TDH press release) The Tennessee Department of Health is acting upon recent guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding an additional dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals. On August 13, the CDC accepted...
Connecticut StateWTNH.com

CT Department of Health collaborates with hospitals, physician leaders to establish COVID vaccine third dose guidelines

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health said it is collaborating with hospitals and health systems across the state to establish guidelines for administering third doses of the COVID vaccine. Third doses are indicated for severely immunocompromised individuals, who might not have mounted adequate immune responses with two doses...

Comments / 0

Community Policy