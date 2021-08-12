Cancel
Television Q&A: Looking for information on singer, songs

Cover picture for the articleYou have questions. I have some answers, with much music in mind. Q: What happened to K.T. Oslin? She was a beautiful singer. A: Oslin died in December 2020 at the age of 78, reportedly following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and recent COVID-19 diagnosis. She was indeed a fine singer, songwriter and conveyer of humor, pathos and wisdom. (I am listening to my copy of her greatest hits collection “Songs from an Aging Sex Bomb” as I write this.) The winner of Grammys and other awards was “born Kay Toinette Oslin in Crossett, Arkansas in 1942,” said Billboard, and “had an unusual path to country stardom. Performing in folk acts in the '60s and starring in theatrical productions in the '70s, it wasn't until she was well into her 40s that she found major success as a country singer, following her discovery in Nashville by producer Harold Shedd during the mid-'80s.” Hits followed including “Hold Me,” “Hey Bobby,” “Come Next Monday” and her signature song, “ ‘80s Ladies,” which made her the first woman songwriter to win the CMA Award for Song of the Year. She also acted, including in the country-themed movie “The Thing Called Love.”

