Aspocomp Reports Q2 Net Sales Up 1%
ESPOO, FINLAND – Aspocomp reported second quarter net sales were €7.2 million (US$8.5 million), a year-over-year increase of 1%. Demand strengthened significantly during the second quarter, and the order book rose from €4.2 million to €10.8 million. Net sales growth was strongest in the Industrial Electronics and Automotive segments, while demand in the Telecommunications segment remained weak. Net sales growth was slowed by extended delivery times for production of raw materials.pcdandf.com
