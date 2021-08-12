Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Black-Owned Moving Company Continues Rapid Expansion into Raleigh, NC

By NationalBlackGuide
nationalblackguide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Dudes Help U Move, Inc., a Charlotte-based Black-owned moving company, has announced that they have opened a new location in Raleigh, North Carolina. Located at 1001 Navaho Drive, Suite 211, Raleigh, NC 27609, the new office is centrally located in uptown Raleigh and allows the company to better serve their customers in the Triangle area (Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill). Founder and CEO Abraham Cannon states that he expects to have about 25-30 people working out of their new location. The location also will serve customers within a 60-mile radius of Raleigh.

nationalblackguide.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Company#Racial Injustice#Triangle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 1

Community Policy