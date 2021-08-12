Black-Owned Moving Company Continues Rapid Expansion into Raleigh, NC

College Dudes Help U Move, Inc., a Charlotte-based Black-owned moving company, has announced that they have opened a new location in Raleigh, North Carolina. Located at 1001 Navaho Drive, Suite 211, Raleigh, NC 27609, the new office is centrally located in uptown Raleigh and allows the company to better serve their customers in the Triangle area (Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill). Founder and CEO Abraham Cannon states that he expects to have about 25-30 people working out of their new location. The location also will serve customers within a 60-mile radius of Raleigh.