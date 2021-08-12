Adidas (ADDYY) Gains on News it Sold Reebok to Authentic Brands In a Deal Worth Up To $2.5 Billion

We’ve covered almost every big fashion brand sale ever here at Man of Many, but this is one that we’ve been watching the most. Since Adidas announced it was floating the sale of Reebok – which it has owned since 2005 – on the 14th of December last year, Master P and Baron Davis let it be known that THEY were the front runners to take the brand over. And who better to take the reigns and grow it into the staple leisure brand that it deserves to be?! It goes without saying, but Master P’s personal sneaker label MoneYatti features some of the hottest sneakers in the streets (insert ‘Drip Walkers‘) *fire emoji*.