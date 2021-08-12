Adidas (ADDYY) Gains on News it Sold Reebok to Authentic Brands In a Deal Worth Up To $2.5 Billion
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. German sportswear giant Adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY) announced today it reached a deal with the US-based retail conglomerate Authentic Brand Group (ABG) for the sale of their brand Reebok. ABG owns brands like Nautica, Sports Illustrated, Forever 21, and others.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0