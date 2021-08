In connection with the proposed sale by Wells Fargo & Company of Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) to a holding company affiliated with private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. announced on February 23, 2021, shareholders of the Wells Fargo closed-end funds identified below (each, a "Fund" and, collectively, the "Funds") were asked to approve new investment advisory and sub-advisory agreements for the Funds at special meetings of shareholders held on August 16, 2021 (collectively, the "Meetings"). At the Meetings, shareholders of the below-listed Funds approved the applicable new investment advisory and sub-advisory agreements: