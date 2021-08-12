Cancel
Wealth Enhancement to Acquire $1.1B Miami-Based RIA Firm

financialadvisoriq.com
 5 days ago

Wealth Enhancement Group says it’s acquiring a large Florida-based independent registered investment advisor firm. Founded in 1993 by chief executive officer Frank Armstrong, Miami-based Investor Solutions also includes financial advisors Richard Feldman, Robert Gordon and Brett Fingerhut, according to Wealth Enhancement Group. The team, which has $1.1 billion as of...

financialadvisoriq.com

Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

Schwab’s No-Fee Offer on Robo Platform Costs Firm $370M

Charles Schwab's decision to eschew fees on its robo-advisor platform Intelligent Portfolios left more than a half a billion dollars on the table — and cost the firm $370 million, according to a new report. Intelligent Portfolio customers would have earned 2% more — or around $531 million collectively —...
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

JPMorgan Nabs Goldman Sachs Exec to Head Wealth Partners Unit

JPMorgan says it has appointed Jessica Douieb as head of Wealth Partners at JPMorgan Advisors. In her new role, Douieb will support wealth partners and ultra high net worth clients, working closely with the firm’s regional directors and reporting to Phil Sieg, CEO of JPMorgan Advisors, according to the company.
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

RBC Lures $215M Practice from UBS

RBC Wealth Management says an advisor with $215 million client assets has joined its Denver Tech branch from UBS Financial Services. Cynthia Hansen, managing director of Hansen Wealth Management Group, joins RBC along with her daughter, Elyse Martinez, a client associate, and Brenda Kochevar, a senior investment associate, the firm said.
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

MAI Capital Management Acquired by Galway Holdings

Insurance firm Galway Holdings says it has acquired the registered investment advisory firm MAI Capital Management, in a bid to expand into wealth management services. As part of the deal, whose financial terms the companies didn’t disclose, MAI’s executive team will remain intact, according to Galway. The addition of the firm complements Galway’s existing business within EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and other “areas of specialization” across Galway’s various units, according to the firm.
Credits & Loansfinancialadvisoriq.com

Pervasive Impropriety by RIAs in PPP Loan Process: Study

A large percentage of Covid-19 economic relief loans tapped by investment management firms were obtained fraudulently, according to a new report. In all, 2,999 investment advisory firms registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission — or close to a quarter of the firms registered with the commission — obtained loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, William Beggs of the University of San Diego School of Busines and Thuong Harvison of the University of Arizona writes in a new report. In all, those firms collected more than $590 million in loans, introduced by the Small Business Administration in March 2020 to help small businesses with payroll, according to the report. Millions of borrowers obtained $659 billion in forgivable loans through the PPP program. Evidence of abuse quickly emerged, including instances of wealth management firms with disciplinary histories receiving millions of dollars in PPP loans.
Businesssecuritiesfinancetimes.com

Ben Meaden promoted to Aviva Investors’ head of securities finance

Ben Meaden promoted to Aviva Investors’ head of securities finance. Ben Meaden has been promoted to head of securities finance at Aviva Investors. This follows Mick Chadwick’s departure from the company, as part of internal restructuring, having led the securities finance team for 15 years. Meaden has worked at Aviva...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

SAN FRANSISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the 'Company,' 'we,' and 'our') (OTCQB:WSFT) today announced that its common stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') with the market open on August 17th, 2021, under the symbol 'WSFT'. The Company's Chief Executive...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Amanda Brownfield to Lead Applied Insight as CEO

Private equity firm The Acacia Group has announced corporate leadership transitions designed to fuel the growth of Applied Insight, an Acacia company and cloud technology provider serving the U.S. government. Amanda Brownfield, an experienced leader in the federal technology sector, has been appointed CEO of Applied Insight. Dede Dascalu, former...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Plaid stockpiles funding with investments by JPMorgan, American Express

The data aggregator Plaid has received an undisclosed amount of additional funding from JPMorgan Private Capital Growth Equity Partners and existing investor Amex Ventures. The investments add to a $425 million Series D round that Plaid announced in April. Plaid's $13.8 billion valuation remains unchanged as it prepares to work with more banks, according to a source close to the company.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Morae Receives New Funding from BlackRock

HOUSTON (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, today announced the company has completed a new financing from certain funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, a global investment management firm. As part of the transaction, existing investor Lateral Investment Management (“Lateral”) has become the company’s majority shareholder, alongside BlackRock as senior lender and minority shareholder. The funding will provide Morae with growth capital to further expand sales and marketing teams and to execute on strategic acquisitions.
Personal Financealbuquerqueexpress.com

FA Magazine Recognizes Condor Capital Wealth Management in 2021 RIA Ranking

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / We are pleased to announce that Condor Capital Wealth Management was recognized in the 2021 RIA Ranking by Financial Advisor Magazine. In the ranking, 607 firms were recognized, and Condor was listed as rank 268. Condor is listed under the assets under management category of $1 billion and over.
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

Firms that Paid Merrill the Most for Fund Marketing in 2020

Merrill Lynch had more firms paying it $100,000 or more for marketing services and support in 2020 than in the prior year, and BlackRock alone paid over $20 million to the wirehouse last year, according to news reports. In all, 54 fund companies paid at least $100,000 to Merrill’s brokerage...
BusinessSFGate

NFP Acquires Fallon Benefits Group, Inc., an Atlanta-based Employee Benefits Brokerage and Consulting Firm

Acquisition complements NFP’s benefits capabilities and expands middle market expertise in company’s Southeast market. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Fallon Benefits Group, Inc. (FBG), an Atlanta-based employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm. The transaction closed July 23, 2021.
Ohio Statefa-mag.com

Advisor Group Recruits $110M AUM Advisor In Ohio

Neal Watson, an independent advisor headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, has joined the Phoenix-based Advisor Group network with $110 million in client assets, the company announced. To join the network, Watson affiliated as an investment advisory representative (IAR) with Commonwealth Financial Services, an Arbor Point Advisors branch office doing business under...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Vancouver-based software firm Hubb acquired by Intrado

Vancouver-based event planning software company Hubb has been acquired by telecommunications company Intrado. The price of the sale was not disclosed. Hubb’s executive team and employees will join the Intrado digital media team, according to a press release from Intrado. The Hubb platform will be integrated into Intrado Digital Media, but events currently booked through either service will not be impacted.
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

LPL FA Biz’s Addressable Market Has More Than Tripled to $14T: CFO

LPL Financial’s wirehouse breakaway channel and other affiliation models introduced over the past two years have more than tripled the company’s addressable financial advisory market, according to chief financial officer Matt Audette. The addressable market has jumped from $4 trillion to $13 trillion, thanks in large part to its Strategic...
Chicago, ILbizjournals

RubinBrown acquires Chicago-based consulting firm Liberty Technology Advisors

RubinBrown LLP said Friday it's acquiring Liberty Consulting Services, a Chicago-based technology and software consulting business. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The deal is effective Aug. 16, officials said. St. Louis-based RubinBrown, the St. Louis region's largest accounting firm with 192 local CPAS, also is the nation's 42nd-largest accounting...
Albany, NYPosted by
Albany Business Review

Financial Planning and Wealth Management Firms

TYPES OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT FIRMS ON THE LIST: We asked firms to best describe what type of wealth management firm they were. These were the choices: Registered broker-dealer firm: A firm that trades securities, registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Registered investment advisory firm (RIA): A firm with investment advisers registered with state security agencies or the SEC Investment advisory rep. affiliated with RIA firm Comprehensive financial planning firm None of the above: A firm that doesn’t fit into the categories ABOUT THE LIST: The survey area includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties. Information on The List was supplied by individual firms through questionnaires and through the SEC’s Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. Equitable Advisors, ranked No. 3 last year, did not submit and does not have local data from the SEC. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. NA denotes not answered or not applicable.
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

EP Wealth Advisors Names Chief Growth Officer

EP Wealth Advisors has appointed Ryan Parker to the newly-created role of chief growth officer. In the role, Parker says he is accountable for all regional directors and advisors, the wealth advisory support team, marketing and portfolio strategy. “My primary focus is on profitably attracting new clients, assets and advisors...

