adidas to sell Reebok to Authentic Brands Group
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. adidas announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Reebok to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for a total consideration of up to â‚¬ 2.1 billion, with the majority to be paid in cash at closing of the transaction and the remainder comprised of deferred and contingent consideration. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2022. adidas intends to share the majority of the cash proceeds to be received upon closing with its shareholders.www.streetinsider.com
