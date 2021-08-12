Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

adidas to sell Reebok to Authentic Brands Group

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. adidas announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Reebok to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for a total consideration of up to â‚¬ 2.1 billion, with the majority to be paid in cash at closing of the transaction and the remainder comprised of deferred and contingent consideration. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2022. adidas intends to share the majority of the cash proceeds to be received upon closing with its shareholders.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reebok#Authentic Brands Group#Kpmg#Sporting Goods#Streetinsider Premium#Adidas Ag#Abg#Ccm Hockey#Bofa Securities#Goldman Sachs#Llc#M A#Latham Watkins#Llp#Blackrock Ltpc#General Atlantic#Leonard Green Partners#L P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
NFLRetail Wire

What’s next for Reebok after leaving Adidas?

Reebok is getting another chance to recapture its past glory under new ownership by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) after nearly 15 years of floundering under Adidas. The brand’s heyday dates back to the eighties with the launch of what many see as the first athletic shoe designed specifically for women, the Freestyle, tied to the Jane Fonda-inspired aerobics craze.
Boston, MABoston Globe

As Reebok steps toward new ownership, it faces more uncertainty

After more than 15 years, Reebok is finally stepping out from under the shadow of its big corporate brother, Adidas. Whether the German company’s decision to sell Boston-based Reebok to Authentic Brands Group, in a $2-billion-plus deal announced Thursday, will ultimately help or hinder Reebok’s growth prospects remains to be seen.
NFLsgbonline.com

Reebok’s Journey With Adidas

Reebok’s sales peaked at $3.2 billion in 2004 and shrunk to $1.4 billion by 2020. However, the brand delivered growth for the majority of its 14 years under Adidas’ ownership, and profitability was its main challenge toward the end. Sales had slowed before its acquisition, with some of the lost...
Beauty & Fashionmanofmany.com

Adidas Sells Reebok for US$2.5 Billion, Unfortunately Master P is Not Involved

We’ve covered almost every big fashion brand sale ever here at Man of Many, but this is one that we’ve been watching the most. Since Adidas announced it was floating the sale of Reebok – which it has owned since 2005 – on the 14th of December last year, Master P and Baron Davis let it be known that THEY were the front runners to take the brand over. And who better to take the reigns and grow it into the staple leisure brand that it deserves to be?! It goes without saying, but Master P’s personal sneaker label MoneYatti features some of the hottest sneakers in the streets (insert ‘Drip Walkers‘) *fire emoji*.
Businesssgbonline.com

ABG’s Debt Ratings May Face Downgrade If Reebok Acquisition Delays IPO

S&P Global Ratings revised the CreditWatch implications on Authentic Brands Group (ABG) to developing from positive as its pending acquisition of Reebok may delay its initial public offering. On August 12, Authentic Brands Group Inc. announced plans to acquire Reebok from Adidas AG for a total consideration, including earnout payments,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Hengeler Mueller, Latham tie up Adidas $2.5 bln Reebok sale

(Reuters) - German law firm Hengeler Mueller and Latham & Watkins are running the legal advisory team for Adidas AG’s sale of Reebok to Authentic Brands Group LLC for up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.46 billion). Adidas said on Thursday that the transaction was part of its plans to focus...
NFLabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: TikTok launches new measures to protect kids, Adidas sells Reebok and more!

CNN– The Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug for a rare sleep disorder Thursday, but the agency is limiting how doctors may prescribe it. XYWAV is an oral solution that can now be used to treat the chronic sleep disorder idiopathic hypersomnia. It’s a lifelong condition that causes excessive sleepiness in the day, even after a full night of sleep. XYWAV includes a warning for central nervous system depression, abuse and misuse, because it contains a controlled substance that can cause severe side effects if misused.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: How To Buy Tavi Gevinson’s Style Rookie-era Fashion Hits, Adidas Sells Reebok, Afterpay Teases NYFW Events, And More!

Leading buy now, pay later system Afterpay has released its schedule for four days of NYFW events. Starting September 6, Afterpay will bring fashion week glamour to numerous parts of the city, including a Times Square shopping pop-up with Snapchat, a collection unveiling with buzzy designer LaQuan Smith, an Afterpay-mint light show celebrating fashion week atop the Empire State Building, styling and beauty sessions with celeb stylist Kate Young and beauty expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, and so much more. In a media alert, Afterpay co-founder and co-CEO Nick Molnar said, “This September, Afterpay is championing the city that never sleeps, igniting New York City retail and opening fashion to the consumer in a way that has never been done before. With a week of interactive events, Afterpay is proud to support New York City’s economy and jumpstart a fresh future for the fashion industry across the globe.”
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Adidas announces sale of Reebok for $ 2.4 billion

Adidas made it known this Thursday on its official website that it will sell Reebok to the American brand management company Authentic Brands Group (ABG, for its acronym in English), for a total of 2.4 billion dollars. “Reebok has been a valuable part of Adidas and we are grateful for...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Adidas (ADDYY) Gains on News it Sold Reebok to Authentic Brands In a Deal Worth Up To $2.5 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. German sportswear giant Adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY) announced today it reached a deal with the US-based retail conglomerate Authentic Brand Group (ABG) for the sale of their brand Reebok. ABG owns brands like Nautica, Sports Illustrated, Forever 21, and others.
BusinessQSR Web

Under Armour appoints Yum! CEO to board

Under Armour Inc. has appointed David Gibbs, CEO of Yum! Brands Inc., to its board of directors. Gibbs has led efforts to boost sales for more than 51,000 KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill locations in more than 150 countries, according to a press release. "We...
BusinessPosted by
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Under Armour and StockX Name New Board Members + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Aug. 17, 2021: The Sports & Fitness Industry Association has tapped Lisa Futterman to fill its marketing and communications manager position, effective immediately. In the role, SFIA said Futterman will be tasked with overseeing its marketing and communications strategies including branding, media relations, social media, advocacy communications and digital marketing. Prior to joining the SFIA, Futterman spent six years with the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region,...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set adidas AG (FRA:ADS) PT at €315.31

Adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €315.81 ($371.54).

Comments / 0

Community Policy