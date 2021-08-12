Cancel
Adidas ends Reebok era with $2.5 billion sale to Authentic Brands

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas is selling Reebok to Authentic Brands Group(ABG) for up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion) as the German sporting goods company concentrates on its core brand after a deal that did not deliver. Adidas bought Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006 to help compete with arch-rival Nike,...

www.streetinsider.com

