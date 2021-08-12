Adidas ends Reebok era with $2.5 billion sale to Authentic Brands

Reebok may not be the old man shoe for long. Adidas has agreed to sell the brand — the maker of the Reebok classic that was briefly the most in-demand "Dad" sneaker around — to Forever 21 owner Authentic Brands Group Inc. The price could end up being close to $2.5 billion. The sale was likely helped by the trend toward more casual wardrobes and comfortable shoes. But Authentic Brands may also have other plans for Reebok. Could it be the next Gen Z retro fashion dream? Adidas Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted looks to have got a decent price for a business that, after its short period as a millennial fashion favorite a few years ago, has failed to thrive. Adidas bought the business for $3.8 billion in 2005. Authentic Brands, which recently filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., has the opportunity to make more of the intersection between style and sport.