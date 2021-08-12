Cancel
Environment

Sicily appears to smash European heat record

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures soared to nearly 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.8 degrees Celsius) in a historic town in Sicily on Wednesday, hitting a possible new heat record for Europe. Giulio Betti, a meteorologist with the Sicilian Agrometeorolgical Information Service, tweeted that the service verified the temperature in Syracuse, Sicily, on Wednesday. Betti said that it marks the highest temperature ever officially documented in Europe, and the service said it’s the highest temperature recorded by the entire SIAS network since it was installed in 2002.

