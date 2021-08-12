WIU Receives HLC Reaccreditation

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) recently announced that Western Illinois University has been reaccredited for 10 years, with the next re-affirmation of accreditation review scheduled for 2030-31. In March 2021, the HLC's on-site review team virtually visited the Macomb and Quad Cities campuses, for a comprehensive review that included numerous meetings with faculty, staff, students, administration, the Board of Trustees and community leaders in both locations. According to Associate Provost and Accreditation Liaison Officer Mark Mossman, the visit also included a close review of the University's assurance argument, federal compliance forms and numerous other documents, websites and more. After the HLC Review Team's visit and report, the reaccreditation process included a final review and approval by the HLC Institutional Actions Council (IAC).