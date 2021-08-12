Who is to blame?

Cancel
So Mr. Biden has called anyone who has not gotten the vaccination a killer. Really? Some people may have health reasons for not getting it and others have their own reasons. Since Jan. 20, over a million illegal immigrants have crossed our border thanks to the Biden administration and Democrats inviting them in. Many have COVID and some with the delta variant. Some have had tetanus and TB. We have drug cartels bringing in thousands of kilos of fentanyl and methamphetamines which means we have many drug overdoses and many of those ended with death. There is sex trafficking. We do not yet know the full extent of what the repercussions will be.

