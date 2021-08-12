Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Change the demographics; change the country

Sun-Gazette
 5 days ago

Once again, I find myself wondering if I am the only one who feels the Biden Administration and the Democratic Party are using this virus as a weapon to change the democratic republic of the United States of America into a marxist society. Every day “Joe” pleads the citizenry to...

Foreign PolicyPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Democrats not building trust with other countries

The Democrats have again reduced our ability to get countries to trust us. They knew or should have known exactly what would happen when the U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan. The Taliban would walk down and take over. It’s not like they haven’t done this before. Have they forgotten their actions in Vietnam?
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Holder Won’t Let COVID Stop His Push for Democrats’ Election Goals

Tom Tillison writes at Biz Pac Review about former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s response to the latest COVID scare. The left-wing ideologue who once said “when they go low, we kick them,” the man who protected Barack Obama’s backside as the former president’s attorney general, is calling for people to take to the streets in the mythical “fight for fairness.”
U.S. PoliticsThe Post and Courier

Letter: Stop generalizing the Republican Party

Regarding the Aug. 9 letter by Jim McGaughy "Trump is a problem for the GOP," this letter is an absolute disgrace to all Americans. There is false accusation of criminal behavior of those in any way associated with a former president. There is false claim against an entire political party. There is blatant lying regarding verified illegal fraud committed during the 2020 election. There is false claim regarding unvaccinated (one assumes the author refers to vaccination for COVID-19) individuals being the majority of one political party. There is false accusation that red states contain largely political supporters of former President Trump who are "holding out" against vaccination and filling hospitals due to their non-vaccination.
ElectionsTech Dirt

Why Is The Republican Party Obsessed With Social Media?

“In 1970,” observes Edmund Fawcett in his recent survey of political conservatism, “the best predictor of high conservative alignment in voting was a college education.” “Now,” he notes, “it is the reverse.” Many other statistics sing this tune of political realignment. Whereas the counties Al Gore won in the 2000 election accounted for about half the nation’s economic output, for instance, the counties Joe Biden won in 2020 account for more than 70 percent of it. Many observers have tried to capture this shift’s cultural significance. You could say that the Republicans have rejected Apollo for Dionysus. You could conclude that they have embraced Foucault and postmodern philosophy. Or you could sting to the quick, as David Brooks does, and acknowledge that “much of the Republican Party has become detached from reality.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Lindsey Graham: Trump would not have withdrawn from Afghanistan if chaos was going to be the result

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., argued on Monday that President Trump would not have withdrawn troops from Afghanistan if chaos was going to be the result. "This is a time for presidential leadership. But the problem with President Biden is he doesn't understand the nature of the war. He's like a deer in the headlights and he's unable to adjust," Graham told "America Reports."
Congress & CourtsSlate

Ron DeSantis May Have Already Delivered the House to Republicans in 2022

The fight for control over the House of Representatives is already a nightmare for the Democratic Party. Currently, Democrats hold a mere five-seat majority in the chamber, and Republican-controlled state legislatures are preparing to draw new gerrymanders that will entrench GOP power for a decade. But not all hope is lost. The 2020 census produced surprisingly decent results for Democrats, adding just a handful of new House seats to red states and tracking massive demographic decline in many Republican regions. As usual at the outset of a new decade, the battle for the House will likely come down to redistricting. And the redistricting process in just one state, Florida, may make or break Democrats’ majority.
U.S. PoliticsThe Fiscal Times

Pelosi in a Pickle

President Biden told the nation Monday that he stands squarely behind his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan even after the Taliban retook control of Kabul and the Afghan government quickly collapsed. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war...
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

