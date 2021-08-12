Cancel
RI Ranked 6th Most Corrupt by Bezos-Owned Washington Post - Who Often Paid Zero in Fed Income Tax

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, another ranking. This week, the Washington Post deemed Rhode Island the sixth most corrupt state in the country. Aaron Black in his column “New York, Andrew Cuomo, and the six most corrupt states in the country” ranks New York as number one, where since the 2006 election, "18 people combined have served in [NY statewide] positions, and 11 of them ultimately succumbed to scandals."

Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war’s chaotic, violent conclusion. The president fought that reality Monday as he spread blame for the Taliban’s swift and complete recapture of Afghanistan. He pointed...
Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

