What’s on your agenda for the month of August? Maybe you’re enjoying the last weeks of summer. Maybe you’re enjoying the wonder that is air conditioning. Or perhaps you’re watching the Olympics and waiting for the European soccer calendar to resume. Whichever one of these best describes your month, we have a couple of books we’d like to recommend. They range in tone from gripping fiction to insightful cultural histories and back again. Whether you’re looking to be entertained or have your breadth of knowledge expanded, one of these books will surely do the trick.