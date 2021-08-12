Cancel
Life sciences company, Eliem Therapeutics, goes public

By Akash Pasricha, The Seattle Times Published:
Columbian
 4 days ago

Seattle and United Kingdom-based Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELYM) continued its surge on Wednesday after its initial public offering on Tuesday. The company closed its Wednesday trading session at $20.63, up more than 60% from its IPO price of $12.50 per share. The pharmaceutical company is developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, with drug candidates to treat chronic pain, seizures, and depression. Eliem’s IPO filing shows the company was expected to raise $80 million. On Wednesday, its market capitalization closed at approximately $480 million.

