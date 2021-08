Walmart (WMT) , Target (TGT) , Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) report June quarter earnings this week. We looked at WMT on Aug. 13, so let's check out the charts of TGT. In this daily bar chart of TGT, below, we can see that prices have climbed steadily higher from early March. TGT is strong above the rising 50- and 200-day moving average lines. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in an uptrend the past year but levels off in early July, creating a small bearish divergence when compared to the price action. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator turned lower in July and is in a take profit sell mode.