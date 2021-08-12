Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lorde Says It’s “Insulting” To Call Her Album A Jack Antonoff Record

Genius
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Antonoff has quietly become a powerhouse collaborator for female artists of a certain singer-songwriter vein, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Clairo, and Lorde. But while he’s rightfully earned praise for his work, Lorde cautioned against crediting him as an auteur. In a new interview with The New York Times, she praised Antonoff has a collaborator but underscored her own artistic vision in the process.

genius.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lorde
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Lana Del Rey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Solar Power#Royals#Moonshot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

Review: Billie Eilish remains brilliant with sophomore album

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish (Darkroom/Interscope Records) Billie Eilish seems to be in a good place on her sophomore album. “I’m happier than ever,” she sings on the first song. But there’s a tear running down her cheek on the cover. And before the collection is done, she returns to the phrase “I’m happier than ever” but qualifies it with “When I’m away from you.” So it’s complicated.
MusicNME

Lorde on body image and media scrutiny: “I kicked that out the conversation”

Lorde has discussed ideas around body image that pop stars face, saying that in her case she “kicked [it] out the conversation” when she first emerged. The singer, who releases her third album ‘Solar Power’ this week (August 20), was asked in a new interview whether she had any issues surrounding body issues as a teenager, and “staying sane as the world is trying to tell you how you should dress and how much of your body you should reveal.”
Celebrities101 WIXX

As a teen star, Lorde says discussion of her body was “something I very specifically did not invite”

Lorde is now 24, but when she first became a global star at the age of 16, she managed to avoid some of the pitfalls that have plagued other teen female pop stars. “It’s such a tender time, being a teenager. You are changing so rapidly. Everything about me was changing. And to have that scrutiny — it was no joke,” she tells The Irish Times. “I had extremely healthy boundaries around it as a teenager. There were just things I wasn’t going to do if they weren’t comfortable for me to do.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Are Taylor Swift And Lorde Still Friends?

Taylor Swift has had several A-list BFFs over the years — from Selena Gomez to Gigi Hadid to Blake Lively, Swift's "squad" has become pretty star-studded. Friends come and go, and Swift is definitely no stranger to that fact. While Swift has established plenty of friendships with fellow celebs over the years, not all of them could withstand the test of time.
MusicBBC

Jack Antonoff has redefined pop music. Here's how

Jack Antonoff's fingerprints are everywhere. In the last year alone, he's made records with Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St Vincent, The Chicks and Taylor Swift - with whom he shared the Grammy award for album of the year. Unassuming and earnest, he's become the go-to collaborator for pop's most sophisticated...
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Jack Antonoff Says Lana Del Rey's Music Is More Humorous Than People Think

Last Friday (July 30), Bleachers dropped its third studio album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. Led by Jack Antonoff, Bleachers is back for the first time in four years to the delight of fans. Though Antonoff hasn't released new music with Bleachers since 2017, that doesn't mean he...
MusicNYLON

Is Taylor Swift Collaborating With Phoebe Bridgers?

Taylor Swift fed her fans some crumbs on Twitter this morning, posting a teaser trailer for her Red (Taylor’s Version) album out November 19. In classic Swift fashion, the post made nothing explicitly clear and instead opted for level 10 cryptic messaging. The post shows an animated video of garbled words flying out of a vault, with earthy tones and quietly garbled vocals that are impossible to make out, that don’t sound unlike a Lana Del Rey song. Below, we try to answer some questions about the post, of which there are many.
MusicNME

Jack Antonoff praises Taylor Swift for “changing music industry first-hand”

Jack Antonoff has praised Taylor Swift for changing “the music industry first-hand”, after the singer faced a series of battles over her music. In recent years, Swift has been involved in a very public battle to regain control of her master recordings from Scooter Braun and previously took on Spotify in 2014 in a bid to leverage fairer treatment for artists.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

We Decoded Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ Vault Songs—& They Include a Collab With Phoebe Bridgers

Will we ever know peace? When it comes to Taylor Swift’s re-recorded albums—it doesn’t seem like it. The singer announced in June that her next re-leased album will be Red: Taylor’s Version. The album, which is out on November 19, is a re-recording of her Grammy-nominated 2012 album, Red. Since her announcement, fans have been patiently waiting to learn more about the album’s 30 tracks and any bonus collaborators. Now, we finally have some answers. While Swift has already hinted that fans can expect a long-awaited 10-minute version of the song “All Too Well,” a fan favorite from Red, the singer...
MusicEvening Star

Lorde to drop new single Mood Ring

Lorde is set to release a new single called 'Mood Ring' today (17.08.21). The new track will mark the third song to be taken from the New Zealand pop star's hotly-awaited third studio album, 'Solar Power', which arrives on Friday (20.08.21). ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ and the album's title...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jack Antonoff Enlists St. Vincent for Bleachers’ Electric Lady Rooftop Performance

Jack Antonoff spends a lot of time at Manhattan’s Electric Lady Studios — whether he’s dissecting a song he produced with Clairo or playing acoustic for Lorde. This time, though, he takes to the studio’s rooftop with his own band, Bleachers. Positioned on the rooftop adorned with vines and festive lights, the band performed “Big Life” and “What’d I Do With All of This Faith?” from their new album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. For the latter, they were joined by St. Vincent, who co-produced the album and contributed vocals. The rooftop performance follows other Bleacher clips filmed there, including their recent Tiny Desk Concert for NPR and that time they tore through “Chinatown” with Bruce Springsteen. “If I was trying to make an album that everyone in the world was supposed to like, I would ask everyone in the world, but I’m trying to make an album that’s for my people,” Antonoff recently told Rolling Stone. “So I’m playing it for my people.”
MusicNew Haven Register

'The Breakdown': Clairo, Jack Antonoff Dive Into 'Amoeba' at Electric Lady Studios

Clairo describes the viral success that followed her video “Pretty Girl” as the “googly-eyed, deer-in-headlights,” years of her career. “I was so desperate for validation in the beginning,” she told Rolling Stone in her recent cover story. “I just really wanted to be liked.”. Claire Cottrill reflected on that period...
MusicStereogum

Watch St. Vincent Join Jack Antonoff On The Roof Of Electric Lady Studios

Jack Antonoff loves to bring people to the roof of Electric Lady Studios in New York City and make them perform. A few weeks ago, he got Lorde up there to sing her two Solar Power singles. And he recruited St. Vincent to head on up there to help him out with performing a song off his new Bleachers album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. She popped up for “What’d I Do With All This Faith?” to sing background vocals, though she does background vocals for a different Bleachers track on the actual album. Antonoff also performed “Big Life” sans St. V. Check out videos of both below.
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Jack Antonoff Compares Lana Del Rey's 'The Greatest' To A 'Death March'

Fresh off the release of Bleacher's highly anticipated third album Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night, Jack Antonoff is looking back on another major project. He served as a writer and producer on Lana Del Rey's 2019 Norman F***ing Rockwell album. While sitting down for an appearance on Mix with the Masters, Antonoff revealed how one song from the album came to be.

Comments / 0

Community Policy