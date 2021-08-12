Lorde Says It’s “Insulting” To Call Her Album A Jack Antonoff Record
Jack Antonoff has quietly become a powerhouse collaborator for female artists of a certain singer-songwriter vein, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Clairo, and Lorde. But while he’s rightfully earned praise for his work, Lorde cautioned against crediting him as an auteur. In a new interview with The New York Times, she praised Antonoff has a collaborator but underscored her own artistic vision in the process.genius.com
