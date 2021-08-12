Fidelity AUA Jumps 33%, New Accounts from Younger Clients Soar 65% YoY

A large percentage of Covid-19 economic relief loans tapped by investment management firms were obtained fraudulently, according to a new report. In all, 2,999 investment advisory firms registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission — or close to a quarter of the firms registered with the commission — obtained loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, William Beggs of the University of San Diego School of Busines and Thuong Harvison of the University of Arizona writes in a new report. In all, those firms collected more than $590 million in loans, introduced by the Small Business Administration in March 2020 to help small businesses with payroll, according to the report. Millions of borrowers obtained $659 billion in forgivable loans through the PPP program. Evidence of abuse quickly emerged, including instances of wealth management firms with disciplinary histories receiving millions of dollars in PPP loans.