News has been received of the passing of Brownie Jean Mortlock, 95, on July 25th at her home in Kettle Falls. She was the wife of the late pastor Earl Mortlock of the Country Bible Church 1965 - 1967. They had ten children, 26 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. A private family gathering will be held in her honor. She will be buried in Reardan, WA alongside her husband and mother.