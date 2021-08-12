Illinois’ ‘Vax Verify’ program ‘worst yet,’ national group says

A digital civil rights group says Illinois’ “Vax Verify” program is a step in the wrong direction, and the worst they’ve seen yet. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the new digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate Wednesday. Residents accessing the program could use it for certain areas of concerts at the Illinois State Fair as early as Thursday. Unveiling the butter cow Wednesday in Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it will be secure, despite recent cyber attacks on other state agencies.