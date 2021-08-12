2021 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow Unveiled

(Springfield, IL) — The 2021 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow is on display. The 100-year-old tradition continues this year featuring the theme Embracing Tradition. The sculpture formed from salted butter was unveiled yesterday and depicts a young exhibitor embracing the animal. A total of 13 hearts are hidden in the sculpture to symbolize the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk. The iconic creation will be displayed in the Dairy Building throughout the fair and is sponsored by Illinois Dairy Farmers.