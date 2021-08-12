Illinois’ Latest Stimulus Payments Are ‘Back To Business’ Grants

(Chicago, IL) — Illinois’ latest piece of its stimulus haul is going to businesses across the state. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday introduced plans for a 250-million-dollar Back to Business grant program. The money will be split between businesses, hotels, bars, restaurants, and arts and entertainment businesses. The only catch is that this next round will go to businesses that have not already received any stimulus money. The governor says Illinois is just now starting to get past the damage the coronavirus lockdowns caused across the state.