Sweet Sheiks to perform in final Pike Creek Benefit Concert Friday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawthorn Hollow grew out of love for the land. As a nature sanctuary and arboretum, Hawthorn Hollow has been connecting people and nature through environmental education for more than 50 years. Walking trails invite visitors to explore a 12-acre arboretum, the woodlands of the Pike River Valley, prairies, gardens, and historic buildings of Somers’ past. Hawthorn Hollow is owned and operated by the Hyslop Foundation, Inc., a non-profit 501 c3 organization formed in 1964.

Monroe, GAMonroe Local News

First Friday Summer concert in Monroe Friday features Get Sideways band

Mini-concert of 2016 cast of Shrek the Musical to perform at 6.30 p.m., prior to band performance. First Friday Summer Concerts in Monroe continue this Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, with Alabama band Get Sideways. According to the bands publicity information, Get Sideways music “is a tribute to not one but TWO decades of the most fun music that’s ever been recorded, 90’s and 2000’s pop rock.The band has blazed a trail across stages all over the country in their short time together. Get Sideways Band is the great choice for any event that calls for an unforgettable night of sing-along, great times. From All American Rejects to Taylor Swift to Luke Combs to Panic! At the Disco, Get Sideways makes any event one for the record books,” and it will be in Monroe Friday.
Evansville, MNEcho Press

Blue Wolf Duo to perform at First Friday live music concert in Evansville

Blue Wolf Duo will perform at the Evansville Art Center's First Friday Concert on Friday, Aug. 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. The husband/wife duo, Shirley and Jerry Spanhanks, come from the Red River Valley, one from the North Dakota Red River and the other from the Arkansas Red River. Their original song, "Red River Moon," will be a highlight of the show.
West Liberty, IAwestlibertyindex.com

Summer Concert Series opens Friday in downtown WL

Officials of the West Liberty Area Arts Council has announced its Summer Music schedule, back this year after going into seclusion last year due to the pandemic. Free local music enthusiasts will be welcomed to West Liberty’s charming downtown pocket park every Friday evening in August from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for various performances.
Musicportasouthjetty.com

Free concert is Friday

Kick back and spend an evening along the ship channel while enjoying a free concert on Friday, Aug. 13. Josh Gilbert will take the stage at the Patsy Jones Amphitheater in Roberts Point Park beginning at 7 p.m. Gilbert is a Christian singer songwriter with a sound drawing from Americana music and a variety of other genres, according to his […]
Ringling, MTekalakaeagle.com

Ringling 5 to perform Friday of fair

On Friday, August 13, beginning at 7:30 p.m., Ringling 5 will be performing live at the show ring area of the fairgrounds. Ringling 5 (also known as the Norwegian Studs of Rhythm) are a group of ranchers from the Shields River Valley in southwest Montana. They write and perform their own brand of music about life in the modern west, even singing about the struggles of sorting cows with your wife and trading in your horse for a 4-wheeler.
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Whistle Pigs Perform Friday

Whistle Pigs will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Central Park Plaza as part of the city of Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department Summer Concert Series. Don't miss your opportunity to hear the finest in classic rock, R&B, funk, jazz, big band, boogie and soul from Whistle Pigs, according to a news release from the Parks Department.
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

Get Right Band comes to Concerts on the Creek

The 11th season of Concerts on the Creek continues Friday with a performance by The Get Right Band from 7-9 p.m. “The Get Right Band are the type of performers that you just know will break out. Their songs are infectious and take you immediately to a very happy place. The lyrics are smart and bear weight.”-The Huffington Post.
Charleston, WVWVNews

Beggars Clan to perform at Little Yough concert series

OAKLAND — The Little Yough Summer Music Festival continues Friday, Aug. 6, featuring Beggars Clan. The family-friendly, free concerts are held at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in the Oakland town parking lot every Friday evening through Sept. 3. Food vendors will open at 6 p.m., and the performances begin at 7 p.m.
Oscoda Township, MIiosconews.com

Blues Abusers, Flipside to perform for summer concert

OSCODA – To wrap up the Oscoda Rotary Club Thursday Summer Concert Series will be three more bands, including Blues Abusers, Flipside and a special performance from Jerry Schmidt and Friends. Blues Abusers will make their return to the Oscoda Beach Park this Thursday, at 7 p.m. Additionally, Flipside will...
Seattle, WAPort Townsend Leader

Country-Rock-Americana ensemble performing at Concerts in the Woods

The Seattle-based band Great American Trainwreck will be performing a Saturday matinee at the next Concerts in the Woods. Blending southern rock, bluegrass, and classic country, the band consists of Stephanie Ward, vocals and acoustic guitar; Chuck Dunklin, electric tenor guitar and mandolin; Judd Wasserman, vocals and electric guitar; Andy Basinger, keys; Dan Rogers, electric and upright bass; and Dave Bush, drums.
Rome, GAwrganews.com

First Friday Concert for August features “Electric Avenue”

Tomorrow’s First Friday concert will be featuring the musical group known as Electric Avenue. This pop-tribute band performs renditions of songs by Duran Duran, Tears for Fears, George Michael, Wham!, Kenny Loggins, INXS, Prince, The Clash, David Bowie, and more. The event will start on August 6th at 7:00 PM...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Bone Orchard Performs At Summer Concert At Pond Friday

Bone Orchard performs this Friday for the Summer Concert at Ashley Pond Park. Courtesy/Sancre Productions. Southwest Americana band Bone Orchard will perform this Friday at Ashley Pond Park in the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series Presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. With Daniel Pretends Eagle on guitar and vocals, Carol...
Cynthiana, KYCynthiana Democrat

Final summer concert of the season is Friday

The long-range forecast looks promising for Friday night’s last Summer Concert Series event, in downtown Cynthiana. One of the top musical groups in the region will be the featured group on that night, scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. NVRMND, a five-piece band out of Lexington, will perform...
Long Grove, ILBrewbound.com

Buffalo Creek Brewing Details Upcoming Concerts and Releases

Long Grove, IL – Buffalo Creek Brewing (BCB) and the Lake County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) are proud to announce ongoing concerts in historic downtown Long Grove. On the heels of the incredible success of July 3rd, “American Salute,” where the spacious BCB beer garden was packed full, LCSO will open its regular season September 17th at 7 p.m. with “Broadway & Hollywood Blockbusters.” Featuring the music of West Side Story, South Pacific, Wicked, Porgy and Bess, The Sound of Music, and John Williams’ premiere orchestral suite from Star Wars, music will fill the evening sky for the whole family. Dynamic musical theater singers Chris and Donna Engelhardt, soloists from July 3rd, will be featured in the Broadway medleys. Guests can enjoy food from Smokin’ T’s, freshly hard-crafted BCB beer, and Lake County’s only professional orchestra. More outdoor LCSO concerts at BCB will be announced soon.
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Lake George concert series continues Friday

Aug. 12—LAKE GEORGE — The Fridays at the Lake Summer Concert Series continues this Friday at Shepard Park. The show is free to the public and food and beverage vendors are on site. Headlining the show and performing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. are Ten Most Wanted. Formed by veteran...
Emmaus, PAthevalleyledger.com

Final Month of Emmaus Tunes in the Triangle Concert Series

Emmaus Arts Commission, Emmaus Recreation and Entertainment Commission, and Emmaus Main Street Partners invite Emmaus and the greater Lehigh Valley community to join us for the final two concerts on the Triangle for “TUNES IN THE TRIANGLE.” This series was developed to help bring foot traffic downtown to see the businesses we have in our downtown district.
San Antonio, TXKTSA

Seguin born Singer/Songwriter Nanci Griffith dies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Singer/Songwriter Nanci Griffith has died. Griffith was known as a folk music artist but she did have a handful of songs hit the Billboard Country charts, including 1987’s “Lonestar State of Mind” and “I Knew Love” in 1988. Her songs were recorded by other artists...

