The Palatine Public Library from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 will celebrate the opening of the newly renovated first floor at its main branch, 700 N. North Ct. in Palatine. Library visitors are invited to take a tour and see the new equipment at The Workshop. Guests can also enjoy a special storytime along with crafts for the family and find out the winner of the summer reading decorated T-shirt contest.