By Laird Borrelli-Persso n
Vogue
 5 days ago

My theory that Danish fashion is slowly starting to move away from the printed dress that sparked the Ganni Girl trend found support in the unlikeliest of places: Stine Goya’s spring show. It is Goya—a graduate of Central Saint Martins who founded her eponymous label in 2006—who can take credit...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Beauty & FashionVogue

Rihanna Delivers A Masterclass In High-Low Style

When the late Karl Lagerfeld was supplying the supers with his grandiose Chanel accessories in the ’90s and Noughties, little did he know that decades later Rihanna would be making the opulent items look like the ultimate contemporary investment buy. Proving that pearls and chains needn’t be reserved for formal occasions, the singer did a late night grocery dash dripping in Chanel accessories – including a vintage No 5 belt slung around the waist of her baggy jeans.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Scenery-Watching Eyewear Collections

Snow Peak works in collaboration with JINS on a new collection of eyewear designs that are made specifically to "enjoy scenery." This collaboration marks the first time that the duo join forces, with the mission of making sunglasses a more popular option for the Japanese outdoor industry. The root of...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

By Malene Birger’s Free-Spirited Collection Is The Escapism You Need Right Now

Just as more or less every designer returns to their respective fashion weeks, By Malene Birger creative director Maja Dixdotter has invited her audience to escape the grind in a visual experience for Spring 2022. During this season’s Copenhagen Fashion Week, By Malene Birger will present its Spring 2022 collection with a digital show. Watch this beautiful escape from the comfort of your home here.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Of Course Chopova Lowena’s Designer Made Her Own Wedding Dress

For most women, choosing a wedding dress is an endless process of trial and error that takes multiple stores, appointments, and fittings before finding the one. But for a fashion designer with a singular aesthetic and the wish to design her own dress, it might actually be more difficult. Laura Lowena-Irons, half of the creative director team behind the popular British-Bulgarian label Chopova Lowena, made up her mind early on in her engagement to design her own dress with her co-designer Emma Chopova. Seems simple enough, they thought, until a pandemic and Brexit rocked their plans.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

The Best Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week SS22

Copenhagen is returning to a mostly live format for spring/summer 2022, and there’s plenty of action on the streets. So far, street style remains rooted in tailoring, especially weather-appropriate oversized and sleeveless jackets. Come back every day this week for Vogue’s coverage of the scene from Acielle of Style du Monde.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

The Traditionally Masculine Brands Pivoting To Feminine Watch Designs

There have always been watch houses specialising in feminine timepieces, from Cartier to Bulgari, Chopard to Piaget, while others including Omega, Rolex and Jaeger-LeCoultre have tended to cater equally to both genders. But, without doubt, there has been a large faction of horology that has fallen prey to the “boys’ club” approach, from the size of the watches created down to the marketing of them (who can forget IWC’s “Engineered for Men” campaign from the early 2000s with advertisements declaring: “Ladies, you ride our Harleys, smoke our Havanas, drink our Glenmorangie. Hands off our IWC”?). The past decade, however, has seen a new focus from brands which, until recently, have been stuck in a culture of machismo. This is largely thanks to a dawning realisation that women, as well as men, are interested in watchmaking at all levels and, importantly, have previously untapped disposable incomes. The companies that today ignore the buying power of women are effectively decreasing their turnover by up to 50 per cent.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Tommy Hilfiger Teams Up With Romeo Hunte On An Outrageously Cool Capsule

“I saw a lot in Romeo that reminded me of myself when I began my career,” says the legendary designer Tommy Hilfiger of his longtime mentee, the Brooklyn-born designer Romeo Hunte. “His dedication and work ethic are nothing short of impressive.” It comes as no surprise, then, that the pair has released a capsule collection together, marrying both their signature aesthetics.
Apparelflaunt.com

CLIQUE | CONQUEST Collection

CLIQUE is launching its latest collection, CONQUEST, inspired by the great space race and futuristic films of the 1950s and '60s. Bold designs meet high-performance training fits in squat-proof compression tights, long sleeve crop tops, and convertible puffer jackets for a full range of movement. CLIQUE was created in 2017,...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Yep, Here's the "Ugly" Trend Everyone Will Wear This Fall

I just need to talk about cargo pants right now—the controversial piece that's often labeled as "ugly" and that's suddenly winning me over in a huge way. I consider them to be a natural progression of the relaxed-trouser trend that has been huge over the last year (a personal favorite in my wardrobe), but this time around, it's coming with lots more pockets. We are seeing the trouser variety as well as denim and skirt versions, which are just cementing the trend even more.
Apparelpurewow.com

12 Fall Fashion Favorites We Are Dying to Wear ASAP

Are you loving cheetah print as much as us this season? These mules have a leather insole with elastic gussets for optimal comfort. Straight jeans are a must-have staple for fall this year. Pair with a basic T-shirt or cute crop top and some platform sneakers to complete the look.
ApparelVogue

From Chanel To Dior, These Fashion-Forward Watches Will Stand The Test Of Time

You would think they’d make strange bedfellows: fashion – fleeting and changeable; watches – methodical and rational. Yet since couture houses seized hold of fine jewellery in the 1980s, the two worlds have come together to create a new genre of fashion-fuelled, design-driven, often fantastical women’s watches. Fashion has brought...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Meet The African Designers Shining A Light On The Continent’s Jewellery Heritage & Natural Resources

For centuries, Africa has been plundered for its immense material and cultural riches, first by imperialism, and then for artistic inspiration by the likes of Pablo Picasso and Suzanne Belperron. Jeweller Vania Leles says it’s time to rewrite the books that treat this complex continent as a homogeneous entity and use meaningless terms such as “exotic” and “tribal”. “There is an African proverb that says that until the lion learns how to write, the story will always be about the hunter,” she says. Leles is among a passionate group of female jewellers from the African diaspora who are reflecting that richness and diversity in their work, and setting new standards for socially minded jewellery brands, too.
Vogue

Justin Bieber Is On Board With This Summer’s Kitschy Jewellery Trend

Personally, I never got to go to summer camp, but it all seemed so fun. You get to hang with kids your own age, swim, cook hot dogs, and make a slew of arts and crafts. There’s something charming and kitschy about the summer camp jewellery in particular. It’s handmade, totally joyful and colourful, and full of memories. Lucky for me, I can now steal the look: whimsical baubles with a DIY feel are actually a huge jewellery trend this season. The movement towards delightfully-gaudy jewels is celebrity-approved, too, thanks to Justin Bieber.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Miniature Whiskey Gift Collections

The Tamdhu Gift Pack is a premium gifting option from Ian Macleod Distillers that will provide consumers with a way to either taste test the lineup for themselves or offer it to someone as a gift. The gift set comes with three 50ml bottles that include the 12 Year Old, the 15 Year Old and the Batch Strength 005, which are all matured in Sherry casks. The gift set is being made available for purchase from the distillery directly via its online shop at a price point of £27.99.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

This Princess Diana-Approved Cartier Watch Is Back With A New Face

The 1970s were a bleak time for the Swiss watchmaking industry. The advent of the quartz watch –a cheap, accurate, battery-powered alternative to the mechanical timepiece – blew a hole in the heart of many a traditional watchmaker. Cartier, however, which had recently been acquired and restructured by a group of investors, embraced quartz in a move that kept it in business in the short term, and assured its future as a global luxury brand in the long.
Designers & CollectionsByrdie

What Is Preppy Style? 14 Pieces That Modernize the Classic Look

For most, the term "preppy" conjures visuals of tweed blazers, boat shoes, and argyle sweater vests, often worn by well-to-do New Englanders. The origins of this phrase derive from just that ("prep" meaning preparatory school), but the aesthetic's evolution throughout the 20th and 21st centuries is among the more nuanced arcs, which begs the question: what is preppy style?
ApparelVogue

5 Shoe Lovers On Where They Shop For Heels, And Why Wearing Them Is Empowering

When Henry Bae – co founder of the shoe brand Syro – was younger, they remember wanting to rock heels out in public but being far too ashamed to do so. “I used to trail behind my family on our after-dinner walks, so I could strut on my toes and imagine myself walking on an incline,” Bae says. Flash forward to today, and Bae and their co founder, Shaobo Han, are now making it their mission to make heels accessible to all. They design heeled styles in a large range of sizes, from men’s 8 to men’s 14. Street style stars, both male and non-binary, are increasingly sporting heels proudly and stylishly. And it’s about more than just a fashion statement.

